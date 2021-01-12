Chapel Haven Provides Covid-19 Friendly Options for Parents of Children with Autism

New Haven, CT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/12/2021 --Parenting during the pandemic can be a challenging experience but the need to help your special needs young adult continue to evolve does not diminish. An emerging young adult with special needs has the same need for independence and self determination as they had before Covid-19 set in. Independent living centers like Chapel Haven Schleifer Center have found success with in-person and virtual instruction in a way that creates structure, continues the learning progression and does so in a safe and nurturing environment.



Parenting A Young Adult With Autism

Young adults on the autism spectrum can have serious anxiety, especially when the routines that help them through the day are disrupted. Understanding the complexities that these young adults face while taking care of oneself can lead to burn out.



Without the proper social and life skills necessary, those with autism can fall behind.



Chapel Haven's Asperger Syndrome Adult Transition (ASAT) program has found surprising success moving its curricular offerings to an online platform called Chapel Haven Online. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, virtual learning was the exception rather than the rule. For adult learners with autism, virtual platforms have served as a way to spend free time, playing video games or browsing through videos and favorite websites. As professionals working with these adult learners, we acknowledge that the virtual world was one where students had the ability to express themselves, but also one where they didn't necessarily have to practice the social skills that a program like Chapel Haven teaches and reinforces on a daily basis.



When the COVID-19 pandemic presented itself, educational settings were faced with the unplanned, immediate need to create innovative ways to prevent regression and continue to provide ongoing instruction. In many ways, this need turned out to be more of an opportunity to reach students in ways that had not been anticipated. With the use of an online video conferencing service to link all of our students together, everyone has the ability to both see and hear each other and share screens as needed. In a relatively short time, we have come to realize that there are also many unforeseen advantages.



In programs for adults with ASD, such as the Asperger's Syndrome Adult Transition (ASAT) program at Chapel Haven Schleifer Center in New Haven, CT, instruction is focused on social communication and independent living skills. Instruction is provided in small groups and individually, and typically happens in the natural setting. With stay-at-home orders in place, none of us are doing our usual activities in natural settings, but we are having to create new natural settings for our everyday activities such as work, grocery shopping, and socializing with friends and family. This new setting is most often utilizing technology…the same technology many individuals with ASD have enjoyed using in their downtime, and that they have a great amount of expertise navigating.



At Chapel Haven, navigating the online world is observed to be a natural strength of many of our program participants. There are plenty of times when our students assist our staff with troubleshooting a technology issue in the classroom, or introduce the staff to a more user-friendly way of accessing materials online. This skillset can also become the basis of a vocational path for some, which has proven to be a great asset to many employers. In taking this natural strength into consideration, a task that one is accustomed to and comfortable doing typically requires less effort than one that is not within one's repertoire. As with any of us, when our students understand something at the level of being able to help someone else to understand it or explain it to someone else, a sense of confidence is evident. Building on a strength typically leads to a more reinforcing environment, assuming praise and attention from peers or an instructor are desirable for an individual.



As a participant of virtual learning, it has been noted that some individuals have benefitted from being able to control their surroundings in a way that they know to be most conducive to their learning. For some, this may mean being in a room alone without any distractions, lighting of their choice, seating that feels most comfortable, etc. At times, due to confounding factors such as feelings of anxiety or over-stimulation, some individuals have even requested to join a virtual class, but utilize the option of turning off the audio and/or video in order to "attend", but not have all of the demands of attending. This option has allowed individuals to still access information that they might have otherwise missed if they had only had the option of fully attending (in person or virtually).



Parental Burn-out

Having a young adult living at home full-time can be stressful for anyone.



Some of the ways parents can create a more calming environment for both their son or daughter and themselves include:



Creating a routine. Even if a schedule does not consist of many outdoor activities, assigning a time to each activity can form structure. Routines can include when to brush teeth, eat breakfast, stretch, watch tv or read books and eat dinner. They do not need to be filled with exciting daily events. By creating a clear understanding of what happens when, predictability can be an efficient way to ease anxiety. By assigning small daily tasks, young adults can also maintain a sense of responsibility and accomplishment.



Prioritizing what's important. Many parents may become irritated with behavior that seems obvious, but is not understood by their children. Picking your battles wisely can help retain energy for when it's truly needed. When parents react in a calm manner, meltdowns are less likely to occur.



Spending time by yourself. This can be especially problematic during a pandemic. Even if there is ample space in your house or apartment, adolescents with autism may need more supervision than other children. When taking care of others, you must first take care of yourself. Find your own space and give yourself downtime.



Conclusion

Organizations like Chapel Haven Schleifer Center (an Autism and Asperger Treatment Center in New Haven, Connecticut) can add educational structure for children with specific needs. By using virtual classes designed for those with autism, social and daily life skills can tremendously help when learning from afar. By keeping young adults engaged with others, progress can still be made one step at a time.



About Chapel Haven Schleifer Center

Founded in 1972, Chapel Haven Schleifer Center is an award-winning, nationally accredited transitional living program and approved private special education school with a mission of teaching adults with cognitive disabilities and social disabilities to live independent and productive lives.



Chapel Haven Schleifer Center has grown to serve more than 250 adults (18 years of age and older) in the residence and the community with three distinct programs. The REACH and Asperger's Syndrome Adult Transition (ASAT) are based at Chapel Haven's founding campus in New Haven CT, and Chapel Haven West is located in Tucson, AZ. We help individuals with autism, intellectual disabilities, Down Syndrome and other profiles achieve self-determined and productive lives of independence.