Chapfloss Combines Lip Balm and Floss, Promising "Happy Lips and Happy Teeth"

San Diego, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/24/2017 --Chapfloss, the revolutionary new 2-in-1 lip balm and dental floss combined into one small, convenient housing, is live on global crowdfunding platform Kickstarter and raising funds to bring the project to life.



Chapfloss is two products in one that aims to give users clean teeth and soft lips. The two go hand-in-hand and now there is finally an answer on the market for those looking for ease of use and convenience.



"As a man living in San Diego, I am outdoors a lot, eating a lot, and eating outdoors a lot. With a busy lifestyle, I find it annoying having to ask girls for lip balm and/or floss after every meal," says founder Casey Kell on the inspiration behind the project. "Flossing to me is more than a daily chore, it's "as needed." I thought if I could create something that would solve both these problems that could lie flat in your pocket, it will appeal to the mass market and take up less space in a female's purse."



Chapfloss is a patent-pending design and the first of its kind on the market. Initial sketches and CAD drawings have been completed and a 3D-printed prototype has been created. Tooling and molds need to be made and then sent over for final approval. Once the green light is given, colors will be chose as selected by Kickstarter backers and lip balm and floss will then be sourced. The final decision on lip balm flavors will also be chosen by backers of the crowdfunding campaign.



Manufacturing for Chapfloss will be conducted in China where quality control, testing and fine tuning will remain before the final product is shipped. Eventually, the company hopes to source the lip balm from San Diego.



"After conducting a patent search, I realized nothing else like Chapfloss is on the market or has ever been invented before," adds Kell. "Chapfloss is a first of its kind and we hope it will soon be found at every checkout aisle of your local grocery stores, convenient stores and major retailers, such as Target and Costco. We see broad marketing potential for this product and believe it will also be a great fit at dental offices and hotels."



For 'Happy Lips and Happy Teeth' visit the Chapfloss Kickstarter campaign: http://kck.st/2kRCgSD.



