Sacramento, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/14/2020 --Chaplain Life, founded by a chaplain for chaplains, materializes the importance of caring for the human spirit. Founder Sharondalyn Y. DuPree, also known as Chaplain Sharon, desired to create a brand that encompasses the experiences of chaplains in all fields, from health care to military to corporate settings.



The brand seeks to offer apparel with messages that honor, celebrate, inspire and educate. Inspired through experience and work with hospice chaplains and an interdisciplinary team of nurses, aides, social workers and physicians, Chaplain Sharon brings to you Chaplain Life. Through T-shirts, gifts and apparel, the brand will celebrate chaplains and expand to those served and lifted through the service. Chaplain Sharon also hopes to dismantle misconceptions about chaplaincy. It is of utmost importance to her to connect and highlight diverse chaplains and their work around the globe.



"As a nurse, I have seen firsthand the benefits of chaplaincy to fellow staff, patients and families," says co-worker and hospice nurse Ruby Kaur. "This will be more than just a brand."



For additional information on Chaplain Life, please visit www.chaplainlife.org



About Chaplain Sharon

Sharondalyn Y. DuPree, Ed.S., M.Div., also known as Chaplain Sharon, serves as a chaplain in California. Her work encompasses working closely with hospice patients and their families, and she provides grief support in the community. Also an educator certified in Georgia and California, she taught students from Pre-K through college levels in her home state of Georgia, and she is an advocate in the education field. Through her career expansion in chaplaincy, she continues to provide compassionate care and hopes that others can reap the benefits that chaplaincy services can bring.