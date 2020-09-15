Chappaqua Cartoonist Raises $812 for NYS 4-H with Putnam County Fair Comic

Chappaqua, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/15/2020 --Henry McEvoy, 13-year-old cartoonist and creator of Ducky Comics, celebrated his first 4-H fundraiser by promoting his comic strip at duck ponds, farmer's markets, local businesses, and online. Henry aimed to increase awareness for his comic brand founded in Chappaqua, NY, and the county fair organized by Cornell Cooperative Extension, while also raising funds for New York State's 4-H Foundation. Posters of Ducky Comics' first issue Unexpected Events at the Putnam County Fair were seen around Putnam County, Westchester County, and Ulster County during the month of August and early September, featuring a QR code linked to a GoFundMe campaign. When Henry's 1-month fundraiser ended on Wednesday, September 9th, his efforts proved successful, with $812 raised for 4-H.



Henry created the comic after realizing that this year's fair would be canceled due to Coronavirus. He received support from multiple 4-H organizations, including Clinton County in northern New York. Said CCE Clinton County Project Coordinator Logan Williams, "In times of adversity, creativity flourishes. Henry's grand idea, to create a comic detailing the Putnam County Fair, was able to shine light and bring the joy of the fair to a wider audience." Dena Altavilla, 4-H Youth & Family Development Program Director for Putnam County, stated, "Henry's comic centered around the Putnam County fair made people feel better, and it lightened our mood. He created something positive in this challenging time that we are all facing, and his comic brought the 4-H Fair family and community a bit of joy this year!"



Ducky Comics released a follow-up comic to Unexpected Events, according to Henry: "To thank everyone who donated, I made another comic with a larger Duck Force, a Raccoon bunker, a Rooster reporting for News 12, and everything you could want!" Ducky Comics made a commitment to donate all proceeds to NYS 4-H, as Henry explains, "4-H introduced me to people like me, who share a passion for chickens and ducks. My next comic will teach how to build a duck coop." A member of 4-H: Hooves, Beaks, and Bills, in Croton, NY, Henry expressed his gratitude on September 8th by stating, "Thank you to my 4-H audience, who I dedicated the comic to, and who actually noticed it. Thanks to Putnam County Sheriff Robert L. Langley, and the 21 donors, especially Greg Levine who gave a very kind donation." For more regarding Ducky Comics or Henry's fundraiser, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/4h-campaign-by-henry-of-ducky-comics.



