Chardan Online, LLC Launches Website Featuring Historic Knives and Swords

San Antonio, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/17/2014 --Dan Shackelford is proud to announce the creation and launch of his new website venture, http://www.TabardArmory.com. The website offers a wide range of fantasy and historic weapons including knives, replica swords, and collectable weaponry. Shackelford was inspired to start his website by his love of collecting historical and replica swords and knives. He wanted to bring good quality historic and replica weapons to customers interested in renaissance fairs and historic reenactments as well as other collectors who might want to find these high quality weapons at a low price.



There are many excellent knives and replica swords offered within the merchandise of TabardArmory.com. The website carries products including fantasy swords, leather knife sheaths, pirate swords, carbon steel blade katanas, replica knives, renaissance jeweled daggers, sword wall racks, blade sharpeners, and much more. There are sharpened weapons for collectors, dulled blades for reenactors, and even wooden practice swords featured within the products on the site.



In the future, Shackelford would like to add some more cosplay and fantasy weapons as well as renaissance era accessories such as eating utensils, belts, and pouches to the products found on TabardArmory.com. His goal is to keep the website mostly focused on renaissance period weapons and accessories, but to have some additional fantasy weapons. By consistently adding new products to his website and expanding the selection of products offered, he hopes to have customers return to look at new items they might be able to use in reenactments or add to their collections.



To complement the main website, Shackelford is also launching a blog located at http://www.TheTabardBlog.com. The blog will discuss topics related to replica weapons and collecting them. Shackelford will be writing about the history behind certain swords and knives, different styles of weapons, and other information that might be helpful to collectors or reenactors. The purpose of the blog is to help customers better appreciate replica weaponry and understand how it was used historically.



About TabardArmory.com

TabardArmory.com, a division of Chardan Online, LLC, is owned and operated by Web entrepreneur Dan Shackelford.



