Charisse Conanan Johnson, wealth expert, entrepreneur, and chartered financial analyst, today announced the release of her book A Wealthy Girl: 7 Steps to Prosperity, Peace, and Personal Power. The book offers a new perspective on how to build wealth by offering seven concrete steps that will not only provide financial prosperity but peace and personal power. In the book, Charisse shares her years of personal and professional experience to help empower women. This book is not your ordinary wealth-building book. Rather it's part memoir, part self-help, and part-finance all wrapped up in a page-turning, inspirational guide to life.



Charisse's seven steps to building wealth include building an environment for wealth creation, developing an investor mindset, building a faith muscle, and running wealthy experiments, starting a business or supporting the entrepreneurs and small businesses, working at their craft, and being a girl. Charisse's 'wealthy experiments,' for example, introduce a novel concept that allows readers to make discoveries about their own wealth, both tangible and intangible, through testing, learning, and growing. Furthermore, Charisse "hates the word budget because it feels so constraining." Instead, she offers a proprietary developed SIPPin' & Living allocation strategy that helps readers prioritize saving, investing, paying down, and protecting their money before other routine living expenses. Through these steps, Charisse helps readers assume the power position of CEO of their wealth.



A Wealthy Girl draws readers in and keeps them engaged through Charisse's captivating life story. Readers will also draw confidence, direction, and actionable strategies from other women in Charisse's life, including her mother, grandmothers, daughter and other notable women who have led incredibly wealthy lives and who have created intergenerational wealth. Charisse encourages readers to be a Wealthy Girl, not only for themselves but the generations that come after them, and in ways that will sustain their wealth.



Charisse says "There is nothing as powerful as a "girl" with a mind for money-making coupled with a purpose that lives way beyond the money. You will learn that you don't have to be male, rich, old, or white, to be wealthy." The late Cicely Tyson once said, "...there are some things money can't buy. One of them is health. And the other is security in your relationships and friends."



In 2019, more than 55 million full-time working women collectively earned an estimated $546 billion less than their male counterparts. Additionally, as recently as 2016, a typical white family's net worth at $171,000 is almost ten times greater than that of a Black family at $17,150. The bleak statistics are not only depressing but also position women and Black people with a deficit framing; they always remind women, especially women of color, what they lack relative to another group. Women are far more than tangible wealth data, and they should be measuring themselves fully. It's time they define themselves on their own terms.



By the end of A Wealthy Girl, readers will not only have seven concrete steps to create and sustain wealth, but they will also know how to enjoy all of their wealthy moments. Ultimately, readers will be changed by Charisse's overall mantra: "My wealth is made up of more than the dollars and cents that sit in my bank account."



A Wealthy Girl: 7 Steps to Prosperity, Peace, and Personal Power is now available in e-book and paperback form, and the audiobook will be available on March 2, 2021. Buy a copy today on Amazon.



Praise for A Wealthy Girl:



"After reading A Wealthy Girl, I can't recommend this book enough. Charisse is like a coach helping us navigate our financial well-being through times of crisis!"



- Minda Harts, Author of The Memo: What Women of Color Need to Know to Secure a Seat at the Table



"A Wealthy Girl has the power to change lives; it should be required reading for anyone who wants to demystify the process of how to build and sustain wealth. We know all too well about the wealth disparity among women and people of color, a factor that has persisted for generations. Wealthy Girl offers practical advice, not unattainable platitudes. It is a life guide to building wealth in a meaningful way. The author, Charisse Conanan Johnson has the professional and personal expertise to back up her advice. Follow it and we WILL close the wealth gap!



- Lee Spelman, Head of US Equity, J.P. Morgan Asset Management



"Powerful, instructive, and searingly personal, A Wealthy Girl serves up a master class in personal finance and life coaching with every single page. Whether you aspire to be a Wealthy Girl or have someone in your life who does, I highly recommend this book. I was captivated by it."



- Michael L. Davis, senior business leader, former Managing Director at JPMorgan Asset Management, and former Deputy Assistant Secretary at the U.S. Department of Labor



"You will find plenty of new ideas and inspiration in A Wealthy Girl, a must-read for anyone looking to redefine what it means to be wealthy. The book is unique because of its emphasis on life way beyond money. There is nothing on the market quite like it. Whether you are sixty-five years old or twenty-five years old, Charisse offers timeless life lessons from investing to building faith. Charisse's authentic, vulnerable, bold, and action-oriented voice brings forth wisdom that will be passed on for many generations to come."



- John W. Rogers, Chairman, Co-CEO & Chief Investment Officer, Ariel Investments



"For over a decade, Charisse has been consistently intentional about helping family, friends, and acquaintances to build intergenerational wealth while also offering holistic wealth strategies for the masses. In A Wealthy Girl, Charisse has combined these two intentions in a 'must read' playbook for our time."



- Seyi Fabode, CEO and Co-Founder, Varuna



About Charisse Conanan Johnson

Charisse Conanan Johnson, CFA (chartered financial analyst), is the original Wealthy Girl, who will define what it means to be wealthy for years to come. Charisse is a wealth expert, investor, business strategist, author, public speaker, and TV personality. She has pursued a life of purpose by investing in financial markets, teaching, building businesses, and stepping out on faith.



Charisse is a managing partner and head of the advisory practice at Next Street, a mission-oriented firm that is mobilizing how its public and private clients provide more capital, customers, and services to entrepreneurs and small businesses that have been systemically held back. She has worked with clients such as the Obama Foundation, City of Columbus, and Walgreens.



She is also the creator of the Charisse Says platform, where she actively blogs and has produced the Charisse Says Show and Charisse Says Online Academy, where she makes investing simple, easy, and fun. Charisse has been featured as a financial expert on TD Ameritrade and Experian and is a financial contributor to the Huffington Post and American Express OPEN Forum. She is also a general partner with Bulldog Innovation Group, a venture fund focused on Yale alums investing in entrepreneurs with a Yale affiliation.



Charisse was the founder and CEO of Smarteys Inc., a financial technology company that helped college grads manage their finances. In her first job after college, Charisse rose to vice president at J. P. Morgan Asset Management in New York City. She conducted stock market research as a generalist, and her research covered 18 percent of the $10 billion J. P. Morgan Mid Cap Value Fund.



A graduate of Yale University and the University of Chicago Booth School of Business, Charisse loves building relationships, traveling, sports, and exploring the world through international cuisine. She resides in Chicago with her husband, George, and daughter, Gabrielle.



Connect with Charisse on Twitter (@CharisseSays), Instagram (@CharisseSays), LinkedIn, Facebook, and her website, www.charissesays.com.

