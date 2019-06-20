Charitable Minded Philly Car Guy, Gary Barbera, His Barbera Cares Program and the Infamous Barbera Bear, Lead Philadelphia's Sista Strut in Gary Barbera's Jeep Gladiator

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/20/2019 --The Gary Barbera Jeep Gladiator and everyone's favorite mascot, the Barbera Bear, led the festivities as the pace vehicle for the Sista Strut 3k Breast Cancer Walk. DJs from iHeart's The Breeze, Valerie Knight, Dan Blackman and Helen Little, rode in the Gary Barbera Jeep Gladiator while Patty Jackson got everyone pumped to start strutting.



Sista Strut raises awareness for breast cancer and benefits The American Association for Cancer Research. The Barbera Bear was cheering everyone on and walked alongside cancer survivors and all of those who strutted to raise funds for the AACR. The Sista Strut participants were met with applause and a high five from the Barbera Bear when they crossed the finish line.



African American women have a 41% higher death rate from breast cancer than white women. And, they are more likely to be diagnosed before age 40. That needs to change! Get involved with the iHeart Sista Strut, the Barbera Cares Program, and the AACR to make a difference!



The goal of Sista Strut is to heighten awareness about the issues of breast cancer in women of color, as well as provide information on community resources. Sista Strut recognizes the strength of survivors, their family and friends, heightens awareness, promotes early detection and the search for a cure.



Proceeds benefit the AACR – The mission of the American Association for Cancer Research is to prevent and cure cancer through research, education, communication, and collaboration. Through its programs and services, the AACR fosters research in cancer and related biomedical science; accelerates the dissemination of new research findings among scientists and others dedicated to the conquest of cancer, promotes science education and training; and advances the understanding of cancer etiology, prevention, diagnosis and treatment throughout the world.



The Barbera Cares Program is also helping to raise awareness for the AACR with their all Pink Solar Recycling Kiosks located throughout the city of Philadelphia. Donate today at www.aacr.org or www.barberacares.org or go to WDAS website to check out the pictures of the Sista Strut 2019.



To learn more about Gary Barbera and his Barbera Cares Program, please visit: www.GaryBarbera.com



