Charitable Minded Philly Car Guy Gary Barbera Tours New York International Auto Show Along with 2022 J.D. Power Award Winning All-New Jeep Grand Wagoneer

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/20/2022 --Charitable Minded Philly Car Guy Gary Barbera and Wagoneer Dealer toured the New York International Auto Show to experience the showstopping all-new Grand Wagoneer and what a show-stopper it is. Gary Barbera says, "the All-new 2022 Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer is the premium American Icon that Is reborn as the new standard of sophistication, authenticity and modern transportation along with the Legendary Jeep 4x4 capability, on-road refinement and a future-forward design that exudes American craftsmanship, heritage, and personalization while offering leading-edge safety and technology features. Built-in Fire TV for Auto integration featuring touchscreens. The Grand Wagoneer has a presence that can't be denied.



The all-new 2022 Grand Wagoneer has topped its segment in the 2022 J.D. Power US ALG Residual Category. This award is the automotive industry standard in recognizing vehicle models projected to hold the highest percentage of their manufacturer's suggested retail price following a three-year period of ownership.



Gary Barbera was not at all surprised at the overwhelming interest and fandom displayed for the Grand Wagoneer from crowds of the New York Auto Show spectators. Here in Northeast Philadelphia Gary Barbera's on the Boulevard is a new Grand Wagoneer and Wagoneer dealer. This luxury vehicle SUV is a crowd-pleaser however it's not for everyone but everyone will wish it was.



https://www.barberasautoland.com/new-inventory/index.htm?compositeType=new&make=Jeep&model=Grand%20Wagoneer&model=Wagoneer



Homepage - New York International Auto Show

https://autoshowny.com



Learn More about Barbera Brands:

www.barberasautoland.com

www.barberacareers.com

www.garybarberacares.org

www.barberabear.com

See What Our Clients say about us: See Our Google Reviews @ www.ilovebarbera.com



About Gary Barbera, Philly's Famous Bear™ and their Barbera Cares Programs©

Gary Barbera's on the Boulevard is enhanced by our over 3 Decades of Barbera Cares© Programs of community service and philanthropy and Philly's famous Barbera Bear™. We are passionate about our Hometown Heroes who we feature on our Environmentally Friendly Green UP & Clean UP Solar Powered Recycling Kiosks- SRK's. Our PSA's focus on Distracted Driving Don't Text and Drive Displays and Keeping the Boulevard Safe & Litter Free Collaborations, Philabundance, AACR- American Association for Cancer Research, Fox Chase Cancer Center, Roxborough and NE Family YMCA's. 1000's of Book Bags, Turkeys, Food Boxes, Laptops and Winter Coats have been hand delivered to underserved neighborhoods like Strawberry Mansion. Proud Inaugural partner of Governor Edward G. Rendell's Adopt-A-Highway state-wide clean up initiative from the ground up and we champion Philly's finest and our Veteran's for their service and sacrifice. The Barbera Bear is EVERYWHERE! Representing our Barbera Brands leading parades, bringing smiles for miles on the faces of children and entertaining while contributing to our communities.