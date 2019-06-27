Charitable Minded Philly Guy, Gary Barbera and His BarberaCares Program, Teams Up with the Flyers Alumni

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/27/2019 --Charitable Minded Philly Guy, Gary Barbera and his BarberaCares Program, once again team up with the Flyers Alumni to Raise Funds for the Business Leadership Organized for Cathloic Schools(BLOCS). This includes two year leases of a Gary Barbera Flyers Orange Challenger and a Gary Barbera Jeep Wrangler.



The event will be held at the DuPont Country Club in Wilmington, Delaware on Thursday, June 27. Proceeds from these Invitationals will benefit BLOCS, Flyers Charities, and the Philadelphia Flyers Alumni Association.



BLOCS (blocs.org) offers children of all races, faiths, and backgrounds the opportunity to attend a Catholic School, with a particular focus on inner city neighborhoods. Each year, BLOCS offers over $3.5 million in scholarships to families and students in need throughout the five-county Philadelphia Region.



Flyers Charities, a division of Comcast-Spectacor Charities (ComcastSpectacorCharities.org), has contributed $25 million to charity. The funds raised from the Flyers Alumni Golf Invitational and other initiatives of Comcast-Spectacor Charities help support hundreds of non-profit organizations throughout the Greater Philadelphia Region.



Philadelphia Flyers Alumni Association, (FlyersAlumni.org) is a 501(c)(3) organization with membership consisting of national and global former Philadelphia Flyers players. Through the years, the Flyers Alumni Association has maintained a tradition of giving back to the Delaware Valley community. Charities that have been supported in the past include St. John's Hospice, Ronald McDonald House, March of Dimes South Jersey, and Junior Achievement of Delaware.



For more information, please visit, http://www.flyersalumni.org and barberacares.org and blocs.org



About Gary Barbera's on the Boulevard and His BarberaCares Programs– Proud Recipient of Prestigious Family Business Awards and Corporate Philanthropy as the Region's Most Charitable Givers

Gary Barbera's on the Boulevard proudly celebrates their 30th anniversary since swinging open the doors showcasing Dodge, Ram, Chrysler, Jeep and CPOV vehicles collaborating with it's own Philadelphia's Credit Connection- On-Site Instant Auto Credit. Over 1000 Vehicles including 300 Jeeps Cheap at one location. Barbera's on the Boulevard is recognized by FCA as Philadelphia's #1 volume dealer in both new and pre-owned vehicles for decades. Getting their start as a Dodge dealer has propelled them to be the #1 Dodge Dealer in 6 states, PA, NJ, DE MD, VA, and WV since the start while receiving Chrysler's highest accolade J D Power certification.



The Barbera Culture, rooted in the belief that Business Comes Where it is Invited and Stays where it is Well Treated. The Barbera organization hires hospitality and trains talent instilling within every single employee the philosophy of guest hospitality, consistent service, and gratefulness for the client's most precious gift of their valuable time. Their proudest moments are when they are welcoming back families who have purchased 9-10 cars and who send their friends and family. The biggest compliment is the wonderful thoughtful gift of a referral of family and friends.



The Barbera family credits their parents with instilling the Barbera Culture of Hospitality, Family Values and Work Ethic. Their mother Rita Barbera known to all as "Lovely Rita" was kind, socially conscience, and valued family and hardwork. Their father, Eugene Barbera planted the automotive seed through his business, Palm Auto, a carwash, gas station, auto repair and body shop center located in Fishtown before it bloomed into the sprawling area it is today. The Barbera family would work for their father as children inspired by their father's work ethic and client satisfaction standards. Their dad said, "Hard work never hurt anyone but Aggravation sure will kill you."



Honored to be recognized with the prestigious Family Owned Business award for dual accolades; Gary Barbera's on the Boulevard for positively impacting their communities economically and BarberaCares for Community Service Excellence. On the heels of this crowning achievement Gary Barbera's on the Boulevard is recognized along side industry icons 6ABC, QVC, and Comcast NBCUniversal for Corporate Philanthropy as the region's most charitable givers.



BarberaCares principles of Support, Enhance, and Inspire lead the way in community service including broadcasting their Don't Text and Drive Campaign- Keep the Boulevard Safe message to everyone, especially the young. Proud to be the inaugural partner of Governor Edward G. Rendell's Adopt-A-Highway state wide clean up initiative from the ground up, 1000's of Turkey and Winter Coat hand deliveries to underserved sections of the city such as Strawberry Mansion, massively leading the way in Solar Recycling Cans around the city. Support of Philadelphia's finest including P.A.L , honoring Veterans for their service and sacrifice. Of course 1000's of individuals, children, families, youth groups, churches and synagogues have been added to the list of those being assisted by BarberaCares over the 3 decades.



Their Philly famous mascot – the Barbera Bear can be seen lending a paw and entertaining during parades and community clean-ups. Gary Barbera's on the Boulevard is also known for where the Stars buy their Cars! It all began with Jim McMahon and Doug Pederson as a young Quarterback in the 90's with many, many stars in between and after. Now it's Coach Doug Pederson and he's been driving Barbera for decades! Now it's your turn. I would be remiss if I didn't ask you.... Is Barbera the Best... Boy I Guess!