Charity Choice Program - Santanna Energy Services

Bolingbrook, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/18/2019 --Santanna Energy is always thankful for their customers! At this time, Santanna Energy is offering a NEW option to their Customer Rewards Program in the spirit of giving! Santanna Energy wants to provide a meaningful way for their customers to have a positive impact on the world! Start giving and receiving when becoming a new Santanna Customer today!



Santanna Energy's Customer Rewards Program offers $25 Monthly in Rewards Dollars just by paying their bills! That's $300 a year in Rewards and they never expire! Customers can use their rewards dollars in over 500,000 ways! Santanna is offering the options for all new enrolled customers to choose a charity for Santanna to donate to on their behalf at NO COST to them!



How does it work? New customers can enroll with Santanna Energy between November 15th, 2019 through December 31st, 2019 to be eligible for the Charity Choice options. Once enrolled with Santanna Energy, enroll in our Rewards Program. The Charity Choice option is part of the Rewards Program. After both enrollments are complete, the charity choice options will be available in the customers Rewards Account. Details can be viewed about each organization within the Rewards Website before making their choice!



They can choose between 5 Charity Partnerships of their choice: Feeding America, Shot@Life, The Water Project, American Forests and United Service Organizations (USO).



Feeding America – The charitable action associated with Feeding America is providing ten meals to an individual or a family in need.



Shot@Life – The charitable action associated with Shot@Life is vaccinating one child.



The Water Project – The charitable action associated with the Water Project is providing one person with clean drinking water for one year.



American Forests – The charitable action associated with American Forests is the planting of one tree.



United Service Organizations (USO) – The charitable action associated with the USO is providing one care package to a soldier stationed overseas.



This charity donation adds NO COST to our new customers. All new enrolled customers can choose a charity for Santanna to donate to on their behalf!



Santanna Energy Services is an alternative third-party Natural Gas and Electricity provider. Santanna is a Real Company with Real Values! They are 100% Employee Owned and have been in business for over 30 years! It is easy to switch with no service interruption. The current energy provider still remains for service and delivery. Santanna offers cost-effective Fixed Rate Plans that fit their customers lifestyles!



Make an impact on the lives of others!



For more information on plans and products or to enroll with Santanna Energy Services, call 630-552-6881 or go online: www.santannaenergyservices.com



About Santanna Energy Services

Santanna Energy Services, located in Austin, TX and Bolingbrook, IL, is a Natural Gas and Electricity Provider to thousands of residential, commercial, industrial and institutional customers in IL, MI, IN, OH and PA. Founded in 1988 and in business for over 30 years and growing.