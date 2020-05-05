Charles Bryan Alred PC Remains Open Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Tulsa, OK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/05/2020 --However, the staff is still encouraging the public to do their business by calling or using electronic means.



At this time, the courthouse staff wants to minimize the number of people inside the building. They would like the public to only come to the courthouse as a last resort.



Although the courthouse itself is reopening, some offices inside will remain closed. As a result, it is a good idea to call before you head over to be sure the office you need will be open when you arrive. The Tulsa County District Courts are still closed at least through May 15, 2020, at the direction of the Oklahoma Supreme Court.



What If I Have to Visit the Courthouse?



If you must go to the courthouse, you should wear a mask. You will also be required to answer a series of questions about your potential exposure before you will be permitted inside. These questions include things like:



- Whether you have been in contact with someone who is sick

- If you have any symptoms

- If you have traveled outside of the State of Oklahoma



Enhanced cleaning procedures are being used. Officials are continuing to monitor the situation to evaluate the need for changes as the opening process takes place. Charles Bryan Alred PC is Here for You During the COVID-19 Crisis



Despite the Tulsa County Courthouse being closed for roughly a month, Charles Bryan Alred PC remains open to help Oklahoma residents with their personal injury needs. Many cases can be handled nearly entirely electronically, which helps keeps matters flowing during this difficult time. Now, more than ever, some individuals who have suffered through a personal injury may need compensation to address lost wages and increased expenses.



Due to social distancing requirements, appointments are being conducted by phone, and virtual consultations are available. Charles Bryan Alred PC recently enhanced their office software to accommodate virtual consultations that can be conducted for free without ever leaving your home.



We also have the technology available to electronically file most, if not all, of your court documents so that you do not have to visit the courthouse at this time. We are doing our best to keep everyone safe during these uncertain times, but we also want to make sure that your legal rights and options are not compromised in that process.



Contact us today to schedule a telephone or virtual consultation. There is no obligation, and we never charge a fee unless we take on your case and win. Our office is located in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and we serve clients in Broken Arrow, Jenks, Owasso, Collinsville, and Sand Springs. Although Tulsa County Courts remain closed, Charles Bryan Alred PC remains open to assist you with all your personal injury legal needs during the Covid-19 Crisis.



