Charles H. Hood Foundation Invests $250,000 in Breegi Scientific for Its Development of a New Life Saving Incubator

Woburn, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/08/2017 --Breegi Scientific, Inc. ("BSI") and Charles H. Hood Foundation's CH Innovations ("CHI)" announced today a $250,000 investment in BSI. The funds will be used to conduct a thorough clinical assessment of BSI's novel neonatal intensive care incubator "(NICI)" in Honduras and Zambia and to aid the commercialization efforts of this life-saving medical device.



BSI is developing NICI to address the ongoing infant mortality crisis in the developing world, where more than three million babies die annually due to the lack of access to an incubator environment. The NICI is an ultra-low cost and highly innovative disposable incubator that provides the features of modern intensive care incubators utilized in the most developed nations. "The investment from the Hood Foundation provides a strong corroboration of our team's effort in developing the NICI over the last three years" said BSI's founder and CEO, Dr. Wisam Breegi. "This investment will allow us to move rapidly to bring NICI to the millions in need."



John Parker, a trustee of the Hood Foundation and Managing Director of CHI said "The Hood Foundation is thrilled to support Breegi Scientific's plans to bring affordable, first-class neonatal care to the vast majority of the world that doesn't currently have access to such care. Our investment in Breegi Scientific is a great example of how the Hood Foundation's program-related investment initiative can help advance important pediatric medical solutions through the critical early stages of commercialization. In Dr. Breegi, we have found an incredibly passionate social entrepreneur with the scientific and engineering skills, global network, and enthusiasm and tenacity that is necessary in any effort to improve outcomes of at-risk infants around the world."



BSI is working with the Honduran Government and Dr. Luther C. Harry, the founder and director of the First Garifuna Hospital of Honduras, for clinical testing and assessment of NICI together with collaborators from Boston University, Northeastern University and Tufts Medical Center.



About Charles H. Hood Foundation and CH Innovations

The Charles H. Hood Foundation is a Boston-based private foundation dedicated to improving the health and quality of life for all children. By identifying innovative pediatric advancements and providing funding in the key stages of development, the Foundation allows high-impact projects to both begin and succeed earlier. The Foundation has a three-pronged approach consisting of Child Health Research Awards, Major Grants, and Program Related Investments (PRIs). The PRI initiative provides critical early support to companies developing important medical solutions for children. Investments are made through the Hood Foundation's wholly-owned subsidiary CH Innovations, LLC on an impact-first basis.



More information can be found at http://charleshoodfoundation.org.



About Breegi Scientific, Inc.

Breegi Scientific, Inc. "(BSI)" is an innovative medical device company established in 2013. The Company's mission is to save babies at birth. Breegi Scientific, Inc. is based in Woburn, Massachusetts.



For more information, please go to http://www.breegiscientific.com.



CONTACT:

Dr, Wisam Breegi, CEO

Breegi Scientific, Inc.

120 Bedford Road Woburn, MA 01801

Tel: 781-258-5297

E-mail: wisamb@breegisci.com