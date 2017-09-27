Concord, NH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/27/2017 --Stay Work Play New Hampshire (SWPNH), a 501(c)3 non-profit established in 2009 is an independent organization whose mission is to promote New Hampshire as a favorable place of business and residence for 20 and 30 "somethings". Their goal is to attract and retain young workers to keep or establish roots in New Hampshire by highlighting employment and business opportunities as well as the wide range of lifestyle options this state has to offer.



Each year SWPNH, in partnership with New Hampshire Public Radio, hosts the Rising Stars Awards as an initiative to celebrate and recognize exceptional young entrepreneurs, professionals, leaders, and college students, as well as the businesses that keep them here in New Hampshire.



This year, SWPNH chose Charles Sayegh, Managing Director of eDriven Marketing to be a judge for the Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award. eDriven Marketing is a full-service website design and marketing agency located in Moultonborough, NH.



"Stay Work Play, through its many partnerships and initiatives, really has its finger on the pulse of New Hampshire business," says Charles. "It is encouraging to see so many highly qualified nominees for this year's Young Entrepreneur award. Regardless of who wins, these nominees highlight the entrepreneurial spirit of New Hampshire."



The 8th Annual Rising Stars Awards event is being held on Monday, October 2nd at Fieldhouse Sports in Bow, NH. During the event 6 other awards will be given out, including the 'Shire Story Of The Year, Civic Leader Of The Year, College Student Of The Year, Coolest Companies For Young Professionals, Leadership Development Program Of The Year, and Young Professional Of The Year. Visit Stay Work Play New Hampshire to see this year's winners.



