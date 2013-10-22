Las Vegas, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/22/2013 --Trusted LASIK Surgeons (www.TrustedLASIKSurgeons.com) is pleased to welcome George Waring, IV, M.D. has joined the Trusted LASIK Surgeons Directory, a premier LASIK, refractive and cataract surgeon directory service. Trusted LASIK Surgeons’ primary mission is to help consumers find the best LASIK and cataract surgeons—ones with proven expertise that patients can trust with confidence.



George Waring, IV, MD FACS is an Assistant Professor at the Department of Ophthalmology for the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC), Director of Refractive Surgery for the MUSC Storm Eye Institute, and an Adjunct Assistant Professor at the Department of Bioengineering for Clemson University. He is the Medical Director of the Magill Vision Center and also sees patients at the Storm Eye Institute, where he performs LASIK,laser cataract, lens and refractive surgery on patients in Charleston and regularly treats patients seeking other vision correction procedures from all over South Carolina and surrounding states.



Notably, Dr. Waring IV, MD FACS was the first surgeon in the United States to perform LASIK surgery with the Alcon Refractive Suite in 2012, and performed the first Optimedica Catalys femtosecond laser assisted cataract surgeries in the state of South Carolina in August 2013. He received the American Academy of Ophthalmology Achievement Award in May 2013, as well as the Gold Medal Award from the Intraocular Implant and Refractive Society in July 2013. He has been recognized as one of the nation’s Top Doctors in Ophthalmology by Castle Connolly’s Guide to America’s Top Ophthalmologists. He has over 100 scientific publications, abstracts, and presentations to his credit, including over 20 peer reviewed manuscripts, over 50 invited lectures and over half a dozen book chapters on corneal, refractive and lens surgery. He has served as a principal investigator for 3 FDA clinical trials related to vision correction surgery.



Based upon these numerous professional contributions and achievements, Trusted LASIK Surgeons estimates Dr. Waring, IV is within an elite circle comprised of the top 1% of LASIK and cataract surgery experts in the United States. Like most LASIK surgeons in the Trusted LASIK Surgeons directory, he is also an accomplished expert cataract surgeon with proven experience including laser cataract surgery.



Dr. Waring, IV, has performed thousands of laser vision correction and cataract surgeries and has also served as an expert witness providing case review and expert testimony in cases involving vision correction surgery.



“One of the most respected names worldwide in the field of refractive surgery is George Waring, III and his son, Dr. George Waring IV, is following in his father's footsteps.” stated James J. Salz, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Trusted LASIK Surgeons. “George Waring IV has already made major contributions in the field of refractive surgery with participation in FDA studies and numerous articles and presentations on the subject of refractive surgery. He has been rewarded for his hard work by his selection as the head of refractive surgery of the Storm Eye Institute at the Medical University of South Carolina. We are very pleased to welcome my good friend and colleague, Dr. Waring, to the Trusted LASIK Surgeons family.”



