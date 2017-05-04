Charliehorse Makes It Easy to Use Your Favorite Mobile Devices Handsfree Anywhere

Santa Monica, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/04/2017 --Charliehorse is a new mobile accessory that aims to give any device the ability to operate in a hands-free manner. The device works by securing around the user's thigh with a strap that is attached to a mount. The user can then secure their tablet or smartphone to the mount so that they will not have to use their hands to hold it up.



Hands-free operation comes in handy in a wide variety of settings. For example, users can watch videos on their devices while comfortably enjoying a snack. For those who use sign language, hands-free operation is essential, allowing them to fully utilize both hands to communicate while video chatting.



In addition, students and office workers can type freely on their devices without having to worry about stability or the potential for dropping their devices. Musicians can make use of the Charliehorse as well, enabling them to mount their digital sheet music while freeing up both hands to play their instruments anywhere they like.



The Charliehorse is comfortable to wear, and the strap is fully adjustable. This means that it can be used by adults and children alike. It is easy to put on, so users can be up and running in just 10 seconds. This way, they can get back to video chatting or watching their videos in as little time as possible.



The Charliehorse also enables users to treat their mobile device like a GoPro camera by attaching the Charliehorse strap around their head. This way, they can record video from a first-person perspective. This is ideal for those who record vlogs or share live videos to social media. It can also come in handy for recording videos simply for personal use as well, like at children's parties or other special occasions.



The Charliehorse comes with the smartphone mount included and is compatible with most modern smartphones. Tablet attachments are also available and will be sold separately. The device folds up into a compact form, making it easy for users to bring along with them when they are traveling.



To help bring this product to market, the creators of Charliehorse will be launching a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter. The funds raised will help to bring the product to consumers as quickly as possible, so the creators welcome any and all contributions from backers.