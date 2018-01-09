Charlis House, LLC Launches Website Offering Quality Entryway Home Decor Items

Boise, ID -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/09/2018 --Julia and Bill are proud to announce the creation and launch of their new website venture, http://www.EntryDoorDecor.com. The website offers a huge selection of items that can be used to decorate the area around the entrance of any home including, outdoor furniture, wreaths, seasonal decor, door mats, doorbells and door knockers, decorative address numbers, key and coat hooks, and more. Their website was inspired by a decorative doorbell Julia received years ago as a gift from her brother. She thought this was a really amazing gift and wanted to provide unique items like these to anyone who might want to give gifts like this or even upgrade the look of their own entry.



Merchandise offered at EntryDoorDecor.com includes many amazing home decor items that can be used around the entry to any home. On the website, customers will be able to find a huge number of quality items including some beautiful key and coat hooks in decorative designs and elegant address numbers to display. It is easy to find everything to decorate an entrance way with the many items offered here on the website. With everything from door mats to attractive garden stakes, customers will have no trouble finding items that they can give as gifts or use to decorate the entrance of their own home. In the future, EntryDoorDecor.com will continue adding additional items to the website so that customers can come back to find new exciting products they might like.



Providing outstanding customer service for each and every customer who visits EntryDoorDecor.com is important to Charlis House, LLC. They work hard to make sure that customers are provided with a huge range of top quality items that they can choose from. If any questions or concerns do come up during the purchasing process, they'll be there to help every step of the way.



In addition to the main website, Charlis House, LLC is also launching a blog located at http://www.EntryDoorBlog.com.



The blog will cover topics that relate to decorating the space around the entrance of a home. The posts in the blog will talk about the various products that can be used around your entry space, how these products can add to the space, and what types of items are available to decorate this area of a home. Providing customers with additional information about the products that are available will help customers to make better decisions when purchasing products to use around their home.



About EntryDoorDecor.com

EntryDoorDecor.com, a division of Charlis House, LLC (named after our cat Charli), is an endeavor started by Julia Gorrindo and Bill Seargeant. High school classmates in the late 60's who are now married, they wanted something to work on together that their now, no longer "spring chicken" bodies could handle. Being web entrepreneurs fit the bill.



You can follow them on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/Entry-Door-Accessories-154650511823869.



Julia Gorrindo and Bill Seargaent

http://www.EntryDoorDecor.com