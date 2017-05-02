Charlotte, NC to Be the Site for NCOFCU's 2017 Annual Meeting & Conference

Miami, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/02/2017 --The National Council of Firefighter Credit Unions Inc. (NCOFCU) annual meeting and conference for credit unions serving firefighters and first responders will be held on October 4-7, 2017 in Charlotte, NC. Volunteers and professionals of credit unions serving firefighters and first responders will have the opportunity of collaborating and learning about credit union industry trends.



The key aspects of this meeting will focus on the collaborative discussions among the attendees from the firefighter and first responder credit union community. Participants will have the opportunity to sit in on speakers and breakout sessions covering a variety of subjects of key interest to the credit union community.



Attendees will walk away with:



- Tools and techniques from credit union leaders



- Fresh and innovative business strategies – from growing your products to being ready for the next wave of change



- What you need to know about the firefighter and first responder credit union environment



- Make new connections from open forums, networking receptions, and special events.



"This conference is a perfect for volunteers and staff of credit unions serving firefighters and first responders to associate with fellow credit unions with the same fields of membership," said Grant Sheehan, CEO at NCOFCU



To learn more and register for the conference, please visit; http://www.ncofcu.org/2017-Charlotte-Conference



About National Council of Firefighter Credit Unions Inc.

Since 2001, credit unions from across the country serving firefighters and first responders have been meeting annually. In 2010, the National Council of Firefighter Credit Unions Inc. (NCOFCU) became formally incorporated and granted a 501-(c)-3 designation to provide a collaborative and educational association for the volunteers and staff of credit unions serving firefighters and first responders. NCOFCU currently serves over 100 credit unions as either members or affiliates serving over 700 Thousand members and 12 Billon in assets.



More information about NCOFCU can be found at http://www.ncofcu.org or by calling 305-951-3306