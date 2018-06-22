Charlotte Recruitment Firm Throwing Party for Patriots

Charlotte, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/22/2018 --Search Solution Group is hosting an event on June 28 at Rooftop 210 in the Charlotte Epicenter to benefit veterans in the Charlotte, NC area. This patriotic-themed event will feature live music, raffle giveaways, craft beer selections, photo booths, and more! As an official kickoff to summer 2018, the event will aim to raise awareness for veterans employment in Charlotte, NC.



Search Solution Group is partnering with Rooftop 210, Eat Work Play, and Beasley Media Group to throw a Party for Patriots at Alive After Five, Charlotte's #1 weekly event hosted every Thursday over the summer at Rooftop 210. This event will raise funds for Veterans Bridge Home, a non-profit organization that helps veterans transition into civilian life and find employment after their service to our country has ended.



Many businesses in Charlotte, such as Strike City, Howl at the Moon, Vida Vida, Suite, Element Uptown Luxury Apartments, and others are showing their patriotism by donating prizes and swag baskets for the raffle giveaway. Organizers will donate 100 percent of the proceeds from this raffle directly to helping the local men and women who have actively protected the rights and freedoms of this country. While donations are still coming in, the grand prize is already estimated to have over a $500 value!



Through support and donations to Veterans Bridge Home, we have the opportunity and privilege to help bring our nation's warriors home with the same energy and commitment that our veterans have displayed while serving our nation. By doing this, Charlotte can also serve as a leader to inform other communities wishing to create more livable and welcoming communities for these returning vets and their families.



Cash donations and credit card donations will be accepted during the event and raffle tickets will be available for purchase during the event and online through Eventbrite at a special, early bird price.



For further details visit the event page: https://www.facebook.com/events/607263729666756/



Or purchase your raffle tickets at our early bird price here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/party-for-patriots