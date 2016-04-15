Indian Trail, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/15/2016 --Parks Heating & Cooling is excited to announce the opening of a new office location in the Indian Trail area.



The office is located at:

222 Unionville-Indian Trail Rd.

Indian Trail, NC 28079



The team at Parks Heating & Cooling is committed to providing fast and friendly service to all customers. With over 150 years of combined home comfort experience among the company's leadership, customers reap the benefits as they receive exceptional service from some of the best in the industry.



Parks Heating & Cooling is proud to serve customers in Indian Trail, Charlotte, Huntersville, Concord, Rock Hill and other surrounding areas. Additionally, with the new office location in Indian Trail now open, these heating and cooling professionals can better assist both homeowners and home builders with all of their heating and cooling needs. Quality customer service is a top priority for Parks Heating & Cooling, and this new office location enables everyone to complete their jobs more efficiently and effectively.



With this additional office, Parks Heating & Cooling has increased capabilities to provide premium heating and cooling services to the Charlotte metro area. Keeping the inside of a home comfortable and ensuring proper air quality is important, and the professional team at Parks Heating & Cooling can handle it all.



Comprehensive HVAC services are available for homeowners and home builders throughout the greater Charlotte area. The technicians at Parks Heating & Cooling drive fully stocked vehicles, so they are able to provide comprehensive emergency and after-hours repair services. Team members are also proficient at repairing, maintaining and installing both cooling and heating systems. Additionally, trained technicians can identify causes that may be impacting indoor air quality and implement effective solutions.



Parks Heating & Cooling is proud to provide exceptional service to customers throughout the Charlotte metro area, and this new office location in Indian Trail will allow the company to better serve new and existing customers.



About Parks Heating & Cooling

Parks Heating & Cooling was purchased by the Tucker family in 2000. From humble beginnings to decades of industry experience, the company is proud to serve homeowners and home builders in the Charlotte metro area. The trained technicians can service all makes and models of equipment, the business has a significant referral rate and the company puts customers first.



Visit http://www.parkshvac.com for more information.