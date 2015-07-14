San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/14/2015 --Bikini designer and founder of Charmosa Swimwear, Neide Hall, has been selected to compete in Phoenix Fashion Week's Emerging Designer Competition for a second time. The continued interest in Charmosa comes from Hall's uniquely exotic designs that feature hand-painted patterns and hand-embroidered embellishments that make each piece unique.



Hall, a native of Sao Paulo, Brazil, started Charmosa with the desire to create swimwear that "pops" and to provide a source of income to Brazilian artisans. In 2014, she was selected from over 300 applicants to participate in Phoenix Fashion Week. Since last year's event, she has grown Charmosa's retail and online sales while also opening a retail boutique in Los Gatos, CA, and being featured in over 10 publications. Thinking of the opportunity that lies ahead in Phoenix, Hall said "I'm thankful to the Phoenix Fashion Week Selection Committee for this opportunity to take Charmosa to the next level. The new collection that I'm bringing to Phoenix will be out of this world!"



"The Phoenix Fashion Week BootCamp was created for the entrepreneurs behind emerging brands like Charmosa Swimwear to build, launch and sustain their business for long term success. Brian Hill, Phoenix Fashion Week Executive Director and BootCamp Sergeant said of Hall's participation "Our team is very proud to have a talented designer like Neide Hall represent the San Francisco Bay Area in her quest to become Designer of the Year 2015." The main event will be held at the Talking Stick resort in Scottsdale, AZ, from October 1st through the 3rd, 2015, and will draw a crowd of roughly sixty thousand industry representatives and fashion enthusiasts. Charmosa will take center stage on the evening of Thursday, October 1st, 2015.



About Charmosa

Charmosa is the creation of Brazilian designer Neide Hall. Each piece is designed in California and handcrafted with love in Brazil. By intertwining hand-painted patterns, hand-embroidered fabrics, crochet lace and Brazilian stones, Neide ensures that each swimsuit is lovingly crafted and uniquely exotic.



For more information please visit http://www.charmosaswimwear.com



About Phoenix Fashion Week

Phoenix Fashion Week is the primary fashion industry event in Arizona. Phoenix Fashion Week's core purpose is to push the Arizona Fashion industry forward. The organization's mission is to bridge designers and buyers together through our three pillars of fashion, education, and humanity through educational fashion seminars, year-round fashion events and charitable partnerships. Phoenix world-class week continues to gain rapid acclaim for its community service efforts and for infusing world-class innovation into the Southwest.



For more information please visit http://www.phoenixfashionweek.com