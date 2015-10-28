Tirupur, Tamil Nadu -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/28/2015 --CharSpace is an innovative new a watchstrap that has the power to charge a smartwatch or smartphone, and it is being introduced to the public via a crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo. This campaign has a funding goal of $13,000, which needs to be raised in order to bring CharSpace to market. In today's modern world, smart devices are everywhere and rapidly becoming an essential aspect of everyday life. One of the realities that come with modern technology, is the power consumption and frequent need to recharge these devices. This is one of the main factors that led to the creation of CharSpace, a multi-function device that is a watch strap, as well as a charging cable, data cable, and storage device with a capacity of up to 128 GB of memory.



The creative minds behind this device state, "If you have a smartwatch and a phone you are carrying double the equipment. Smart watches aren't going anywhere. They are here to stay and are quickly becoming a part of life for many people. But, with smart watches comes yet another cable. Why have all of those clutter when you can use one device for everything?" The answer to that question is what inspired them to create CharSpace. The CharSpace watchstrap is made of high quality silicon for comfort and fit, and will be available in 3 colors: red, black and white. The makers are also offering this device in various models in order to fit most of the smartwatches on the market today. CharSpace comes with a mobile app that is compatible with iOS, Android and Windows devices. This app can be used with CharSpace in order to enable data transfer, memory backup, video and music streaming, document editing, etc.



The creative minds at CharSpace have been working very diligently on all of the essential groundwork for their watchstrap, and they are now ready to begin the process of bringing it to market which is why they have launched their crowdfunding campaign. The team has divided their projected shipping into 3 different stages. The first stage will take place in November 2015, when they will begin shipping their trial run samples to 50 select supporters, this will be followed by a first shipping to occur in January 2016, and a second shipment in February 2016. All supporters of this campaign have the opportunity to pre-order CharSpace at a substantial savings off of regular retail price.



Full details can be found on their Indiegogo campaign page.



About CharSpace

CharSpace is based in India and was created by founder Priya Dharshini. It will be the world's first watch strap that charges smartwatches and smartphones.



