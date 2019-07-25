Chart-Topping Record Label Signs Exclusive Distribution Deal with MVD Distribution

Pittsburgh, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/25/2019 --Pittsburgh-based MTS Records is proud to announce their exclusive physical and digital distribution deal with MVD Distribution. MTS artists' releases will be made available to major chains and independent shops, as well as online retailers and mail order companies around the globe. MTS Records is the label arm of publicity and promotions firm, MTS Management Group.



"I can't explain how happy I am to have my label be distributed through MVD," said Michael Stover, owner of MTS Management Group. "I dreamed of owning a record label when I was younger, and I thought that's all it was..a dream. Now, we are working with one of the biggest, most-respected distributors in the world! It's really quite amazing. Being able to offer international physical distribution for MTS artists is a game-changer. I'm looking forward to a long-lasting relationship with MVD!"



About MVD Entertainment Group

MVD Entertainment Group is a full service music and movie distribution firm, exclusively representing thousands of audio and visual products for DVD, Blu-ray, CD, vinyl and digital rights, worldwide. MVD also exclusively distributes a growing line of merchandise including limited edition collectibles, t-shirts and more. We sell to both major chains (such as FYE, Best Buy and Barnes & Noble) and great independent shops (Newbury Comics, Waterloo Records, Amoeba and hundreds more). We also sell to online retailers (such as Amazon.com and CD Universe) and work with a wide variety of mail order companies and specialists (such as Gotham and Collectibles and Universal Direct). MVD has recently distributed titles from David Bowie, Sheryl Crow, Aretha Franklin, and K.D. Lang. http://www.mvdaudio.com/



Founded in 2010 by Award-winning songwriter, musician and producer, Michael Stover. A music industry veteran of over 30 years, Michael is a graduate of the Art Institute of Pittsburgh, with a degree specializing in the Music and Video business. Michael has used that education to gain a wealth of experience within the industry: from retail music manager and DJ, to two-time Billboard Magazine Contest winning songwriter, performer and chart-topping producer, and finally, award-winning artist manager, publicist, promoter and label president. In just 9 years, MTS Records has released 40 Top 40 New Music Weekly country chart singles, including THIRTEEN #1s and 8 Top 85 Music Row chart singles. MTS has also promoted 21 Top 25 itunes chart singles, including 10 Top 5s and a 6 #1s! Michael has written columns featured in Hypebot, Music Think Tank, and Fair Play Country Music, among others. http://www.mtsmanagementgroup.com