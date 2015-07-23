Chasing the Blue Marlin by Dr. Jordan Cooper Goes #1 on Amazon in 24 Hours

ChasingtheBlueMarlin.com newest book by author, entrepreneur and dentist Dr. Jordan Cooper of DrJordanCooper.com book Chasing The Blue Marlin: How To Pursue Your Life's Passion - And Your Passion For Life became an Amazon International #1 bestseller in under 24 hours.
Jacksonville, AR -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/23/2015 --ChasingtheBlueMarlin.com latest book Chasing The Blue Marlin: How To Pursue Your Life's Passion - And Your Passion For Life by entrepreneur, international best selling author, Founder of Dentrepreneurship 360, and Dentist Dr. Jordan Cooper. Dr. Jordan Cooper, has written a new book, Chasing The Blue Marlin: How To Pursue Your Life's Passion - And Your Passion For Life for doctors, dentist, small business owners, and entrepreneurs. Dr. Jordan Cooper's new international #1 Amazon best selling book, "Chasing the Blue Marlin," is now available on Amazon. Within these covers discover how to pursue your life's passion and your passion for life. Cooper deftly weaves personal stories with philosophy and entrepreneurial smarts to help readers become the best version of themselves they can be — a truly passionate person that everyone can be proud of. With Cooper's help, learn to set better goals, achieve those goals, and explore a way of life so that all of our actions, entrepreneurial or personal, will be aligned with our core values. This book will show readers how to push their boundaries, break free of past failures, find ways to create success for themselves, and even learn some physical fitness as they strive to take hold of all that life has to offer you.
"I've known Dr. Cooper for several years, and I've witnessed and appreciated his successes in person. When I read Chasing the Blue Marlin, though, I was impressed and fascinated by the depth of his thought process and sparkling ideas that led to those successes. Upon finishing the book, I immediately shared it with my wife and close friends. I thought I knew everything there was to know about setting goals and achieving dreams, but Chasing the Blue Marlin gave me even more clarity and expanded my vision to a point that I never could have foreseen."
—Garrett Gunderson, CEO of Wealth Factory and Author of the New York Times
Bestseller, Killing Sacred Cows
What's our passion? Who are we at the core of our being? How can we get to the places we want to be in life? We all have these questions, and in Chasing the Blue Marlin, Dr. Jordan Cooper helps us to find the answers. Cooper deftly weaves personal stories and philosophy with entrepreneurial smarts to help us become the best version of ourselves we can be—a passionate human being that anyone can be proud of. With Cooper's help, you will learn to:
-Set better goals—and achieve them
-Push your boundaries and identify your passions and core values
-Align your actions with those core values
-Center yourself for personal and professional growth
-Break free of your past and develop a blueprint for your abundant future
-Create the person you want to be
Chasing the Blue Marlin is a life-changing book that will bring a whole new perspective to your world, whether you're a dentist, an entrepreneur, or simply a person looking to pursue your passion. If you want to be true to yourself and realize your dreams, Chasing the Blue Marlin is the perfect place to start.
"Jordan's perspective provides the reader with the ability to connect challenging work/life concepts in a simple, straightforward and insightful way. No matter what your profession, readers will be more successful in whatever they do. Chasing the Blue Marlin a must read for everyone."
—Larry Biernacki, CEO, Arkansas Federal Credit Union 2005-2014
About Dr. Jordan Cooper
A Jacksonville, AR native, Dr. Jordan Cooper has been immersed in healthcare from the beginning of his life. After graduating from the University of Tennessee College of Dentistry, he joined his father in practice in Jacksonville, CooperSmiles.com. He has since created a conglomerate of several dental offices under one name: Cooper Family Dentistry. Dr. Cooper is active in both the ADA and the ASDA, where he is past Chairman of the New Dentist Committee, current chair of Continuing Education. In his commitment to helping young dentists realize their dreams.
He is a member of the Jacksonville Rotary Club where he was the chairman of the Healthy Smiles committee from 2007-2009. Dr. Cooper is a member of the Board of Directors of the Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce, where he is also the Chairman of the Community Development Committee and is also an adjunct faculty member at UAMS Center for Dental Education. He is recently graduated from a prestigious program with the Arkansas State Chamber of Commerce called Leadership Arkansas, designed for future state business leaders.He is published in The Progressive Dentist Magazine and functions as the Arkansas State Lead for the DHI Head Start Program. He is active in his church and various mission organizations, with experience providing dentistry and health care to several countries in Central America. He lead his first dental group to Honduras during the summer of 2013.
Dr. Cooper has also founded Dentrepreneurship 360. Dentrepreneurship 360 is a mentorship program based on the philosophies in Chasing the Blue Marlin. He currently resides in Central Arkansas, with his beautiful wife, Hannah, and their two young children.
Company Description:
Dr. Jordan Cooper the author of Chasing the Blue Marlin. Dr. Cooper is the founder of DrJordanCooper.com. Dr Cooper is part of Cooper Family Dentistry which was founded in 1977 by his father Dr. James Cooper.
His practice is in Jacksonville and has quickly grown to several locations in Central Arkansas, visit Coopersmiles.com
