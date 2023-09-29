Mount Vernon, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/29/2023 --A-1 Hydro, Inc. / Safe Wash Technologies, the industry leader in providing quality eco-friendly detergents to keep commercial, industrial, and recreational equipment and facilities clean, features their new chassis wash system that is easily installed where ever it is needed and will help keep all manner of vehicle undercarriage as clean as the rest of the vehicle in Bronx, Newburgh, Westchester, Farmingdale, New York City, and the surrounding areas. Talk with A-1 Hydro, Inc. / Safe Wash Technologies about their chassis wash system that provides no excuse to not have a clean undercarriage for all vehicles.



The things that people see they will take care of, while the things that they don't see can easily be overlooked. This applies to the undercarriage of vehicles where people rarely, if ever, take a look at it, but it gets just as dirty as the rest of the vehicle. With the chassis wash system users now can make cleaning the underside of a vehicle as easy as a short drive over the system.



The underbody of a vehicle has drainage holes that are important to keep clear to prevent water from staying inside places and rusting through. In the warmer months, dirt and mud can become caked on and add extra weight while sealing in moisture that slowly eats away at the metal it is touching. In winter the sand and salt used to keep roads clear can be like a cancer on vehicles unless it is washed away.



Believe it or not, dirt and debris can end up causing more damage to a vehicle if left where it is instead of being washed off. Whether it is fouling the brake system or damaging the shocks and springs that provide a smoother ride, leaving things dirty underneath can lead to premature failure in many components, which can add up in both money as well as lost time for the vehicle to be repaired.



With the chassis wash system users can set it up anywhere that they have the open space. No excavation is needed, and the multidirectional nozzles will hit the outside of the wheels as well as the full undercarriage of the vehicle simply by driving over the device. Extend the life of any vehicle in Bronx, Newburgh, Westchester, Farmingdale, New York City, and the surrounding areas by contacting A-1 Hydro, Inc. / Safe Wash Technologies today to get a chassis wash system.



About A-1 Hydro, Inc. / Safe Wash Technologies

A-1 Hydro, Inc. / Safe Wash Technologies has been on the cutting edge of detergent innovation since 1940. They are committed to providing quality products and over the last 50 years they have refined their offerings to be effective as well as environmentally friendly. For more information, please visit www.safewashtech.com.