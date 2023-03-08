Chatham, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/08/2023 --ChatGPT now answers your Gmail messages automatically VIA the Connector for ChatGPT and Gmail from iEnterprises



iEnterprises, a leading provider of CRM and integration products, is excited to announce the integration of ChatGPT, a large language model developed by OpenAI, with Gmail thus allowing the automation of creating and responding to messages from Gmail.



This integration allows users to interact with ChatGPT directly within their email inbox, streamlining their workflow, and increasing productivity. With ChatGPT's natural language processing capabilities, users can easily generate emails, automate responses, translate messages and soon create contacts using artificial intelligence. The Google Workspace Addon installs inside your inbox and composes and replies to messages based on simple instructions. It also translates messages to different languages. The messages are quickly composed in your desired language in draft mode thus allowing the message to be manually edited before sending. This integration will help free individuals and businesses and individuals from mundane email tasks thus allowing them to become more efficient, productive and effective. In addition Enterprises will be adding support for Microsoft Outlook as well as additional AI features including the detection and creation of contacts using AI in the near future.



"We are thrilled to allow our customers to break free mundane email tasks via our Connector for ChatGPT and Gmail. ," said John Carini, CEO of iEnterprises. "ChatGPT's advanced language processing capabilities combined with the convenience of having it directly inside your inbox will greatly benefit our customers in terms of efficiency and effectiveness."



A video demonstration of the Connector for ChatGPT and Gmail is available at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5e6Lm8vfp6Y



A free trial of the Connector for ChatGPT and Gmail is available in the Google Marketplace at https://workspace.google.com/u/0/marketplace/app/chatgpt_connector_for_gmail/805275042184 or contact sales@ienterprises.com for more information.



Additionally iEnterprises has integrated ChatGPT into its other Connectors that work with Salesforce, Dynamics, ZOHO and other popular CRM solutions. For a free trial of the Connectors for CRM visit https://ienterprises.com/ or contact sales@ienterprises.com.



About iEnterprises

iEnterprises is a leading provider of CRM products. The company was founded more than 20 years ago on the premise that CRM should live inside your inbox. Since then the company has won numerous awards and made hundreds of thousands of users more successful, productive and profitable.



About ChatGPT

ChatGPT is a large language artificial intelligence model developed by OpenAI. It has been trained on a diverse range of internet text and can generate human-like text on any topic. It is designed to be highly accurate and efficient, making it the perfect solution for businesses looking to automate their language-based tasks.