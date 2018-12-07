Chattanooga Brewing Partners with SCCi to Save Caves

Chattanooga, TN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/07/2018 --Southeastern Cave Conservancy, Inc. (SCCi), the largest land conservancy in the world solely focused on protecting wild caves, recently announced a new corporate partnership with Chattanooga Brewing.



To kick off this partnership, Chattanooga Brewing is offering a one-of-a-kind oatmeal stout named after one of SCCi's most beloved and notable caves - Valhalla. Bold, creamy and full-bodied, Valhalla Cave Imperial Oatmeal Stout draws its unique and complex flavor from seven different types of malted barley and a healthy dose of flaked oats. Dark chocolate notes, a hint of coffee and a black-as-night appearance come together for a mysterious brew named after the beautiful Valhalla Cave.



"Developing partnerships like the one with Chattanooga Brewing are so important to SCCi and our mission to save caves," says Ray Knott, Executive Director of SCCi. "Our corporate partners make it possible for us to protect unique experiences in nature like no other, not only for our partners, but for everyone."



Valhalla Cave Imperial Oatmeal Stout is on tap at Chattanooga Brewing located at 1804 Chestnut Street on Chattanooga's Southside, and at Parkway Pourhouse located 801 Riverfront Parkway, Chattanooga. Visit either one of these locations to enjoy a fantastic brew, while supporting SCCi and wild cave conservation.



About Southeastern Cave Conservancy, Inc.

Southeastern Cave Conservancy, Inc. protects caves through conservation, education, and recreation. When caves are safeguarded, fragile ecosystems are protected, historic artifacts are preserved, and endangered species thrive. SCCi is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization based in Signal Mountain, Tennessee. Visit SaveYourCaves.org for more information.



About Chattanooga Brewing

The finest German-style beer in the southeast flowed from the taps of the Chattanooga Brewing Company at the turn of the 20th century. Nearly a hundred years later, two crafty engineers brought together by their mutual love for beer endeavored to brew something great in the city they love.



Today, we continue to celebrate the pints poured before us, all while brewing a line of classic and specialty beers. We pride ourselves on serving food that's as intentionally crafted as our brews, using locally-sourced ingredients whenever possible. Visit us in Chattanooga's historic Southside and taste for yourself. Visit www.chattabrew.com for more information.