Cheap Ammunition Deals for Gun Enthusiasts Who Buy Ammo Online

Inglewood, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/12/2017 --LAX Ammunition has revolutionized the way people buy ammo online. Their prices are so cheap that it is less expensive to order from their online store and pay for shipping than it is to drive to your local ammunition supplier and make a purchase in person. Their popularity and demand has skyrocketed so much in the last few years that they are now loading over a million rounds in their Inglewood, CA facility every week, making them one of the best places to buy ammo online.



If you're looking for reloaded, factory-new, or big name brand ammo, then LAX ammunition is the place to be. They manufacture and sell their own brand of LAX ammunition in both factory-new and reloaded varieties. They also carry name brands like Federal, Manchester, Remington, PMC, Hornandy and Fiocchi for customers to buy ammo online. In addition to ammunition, they also sell gun parts and accessories as well as tactical and lifestyle gear.



LAX Ammunition has made it easy and inexpensive to buy ammo online for everyone within the US. They have built a reputation of quality, reliability and great value in their 10 years of business and they don't show any signs of slowing down. All of their reloaded rounds are 100% satisfaction guaranteed for those who buy ammo online and in store.



About LAX Ammunition

LAX Ammunition manufactures and sells rounds for their patrons to buy ammo online at reasonable prices. Whether you're looking for reloaded ammo, factory-new ammo or ammo from big name brands, they are almost guaranteed to have it. They ship nationwide as long as it is in accordance with local, state and federal ammunition laws.



To browse their selection and make a purchase, visit their website. Their factory and Southern California Pro Shop is located at 234 S. Hindry Ave. Inglewood CA 90301. Phone: 855-407-AMMO.