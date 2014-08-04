Travelauto.Com Expands Globally Adding Fox Rent a Car to Its Service Portfolio

Wilmington, DE -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/04/2014 --Travelauto.com, leading online car rental marketplace, well established in the Middle-East Region, sets its footprint in the American Markets. Recently, Travelauto.com has added Fox Rent a Car; a Phoenix based leading car Rental Company to its service portfolio. With Fox Rent a Car, now Travelauto gives booking support for the major airport locations in the United States of America including Phoenix Airport, San Jose Airport, San Diego Airport, Las Vegas Airport, Seattle Airport, Miami Airport, Ontario Airport, Los Angeles Airport, San Francisco airport, Salt lake city and many more airport locations.



Travelers visiting the major US tourist destinations like Las Vegas, Los Angeles, and San Francisco can pre-book their car rental at fair market prices from Travelauto.com online. Serving as an Online Car Rental Marketplace, Travelauto.com has been very successful in the Emirates region. With SIXT Worldwide and Fox Rent a Car on board, Travelauto foresees itself in establishing and serving more and more locations worldwide especially in the America and United Kingdom.



“We are still striving to provide best and the better for our customers worldwide. With the two major car rental companies SIXT Worldwide and Fox Rent a Car, we have covered most of the regions. Soon we would be live with few other major car rental giant in a month’s time, allowing our customers to choose their preferred car rental service provider in the United States.”Said Mr. Chandra Moulli, CEO of Travelauto.com. “We always put our “Customer First” – after hearing from new and existing list of customers, we have come up with the booking facility of Car + Driver in the United Arab Emirates and India, which would soon be extended to the United States and United Kingdom customers.”. He added.



“Travelauto.com was started with an intention to give special focus to the Regional Brands empowering them to the international markets. We have adapted various methods to showcase the top level regional brands via Travelauto.com to facilitate international customers choose the right brands locally in the region they visit. “Said Mr. Yuvaraj, Marketing Manager at Travelauto.com. “As we popularize the product internationally, we do receive applications from various car rental service providers, but as a policy Travelauto.com ensures they have best one only in their service provider portfolio, to earn the smiles of customers who book their car hire from us.” He added.



Travelauto makes life easier for customers as well as the service providers by confirming their rental cars prior to the arrival - providing ample turn-around time, which would ensure quality service and satisfaction either sides.



Travelauto.com prides itself on being able to offer affordable and cheap car rentals in any season. Also to add-on to it, since its inception a year ago, Travelauto has been successfully providing car rental services in over 2500 locations worldwide, and becomes one of the preferred car rentals booking portal in the Middle-East.



With addition to Sixt and Fox Rent a Car, Travelauto expands its horizons across the United States of America adding more leading car rental suppliers in its portal.



For more details, visit http://www.travelauto.com