Cheap off Airport Parking Deals Up for Grabs: Save More with a Summer Coupon

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/24/2019 --Never overpay for airport parking ever again. On Air Parking believes it's making this summer season memorable for its travelers through its cheap parking deals. The San Francisco-based startup has maintained many of its low rates despite the spike in demand during these summer months.



"To offer the cheapest parking has always been the goal," said On Air Parking CEO Patrick Murray. "We're doing our best to lock in these low rates."



"That's why we always advise our travelers to purchase ahead while we have inventory. We can't guarantee how long these parking deals last."



Travelers may purchase a parking deal for their local airport by visiting the On Air Parking website.



These parking deals are tied up with licensed, five-star facilities near the airport. They include a free shuttle ride to bring travelers to and back from the airport, and may be cancelled for free any time.



To make the parking deals even better, the popular parking deals site has coupon codes to cut the cost.



To find a coupon code, travelers may search with this format on search engines like Google's: "(their local airport's code) airport parking".



For example "DIA airport parking" or "ATL airport parking". Then find the company's page on the search results. The code is listed on these pages.



Travelers may also "Like" and send a message to the company's Facebook page to receive instructions to get the coupon code.



"It pays to prepay for parking and to shop around," said Murray. "Travelers will never have to overpay for parking again."



About On Air Parking

On Air Parking is an airport parking reservation company that aims to disrupt the airport parking vertical. Present in 35 markets, the San Francisco-based startup guarantees the cheapest rates at five star parking facilities, with free cancellations and free shuttle services to get to and back from the airport. To purchase guaranteed off airport parking near your local airport, visit onairparking.com.