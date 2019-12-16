Cheap Parking in NYC Now Available Starting at $9.99/Day

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/16/2019 --Popular parking deals site On Air Parking has announced it has launched its best-selling parking deals for New York City for as low as $9.99/day.



"New Yorkers pay ridiculous fees for parking," said On Air Parking CEO Patrick Murray. "We want to change that experience with our cheap parking deals."



"Now they can park at a licensed facility for a fraction of the cost."



According to Insights from Parkopedia's 2019 North America Parking Index, New York remains the most expensive city for daily and monthly parking, with Boston a close second.



"We haven't launched in Boston yet," said Murray. "Right now, our city parking deals are spread out across New York, with selection locations in New Jersey and California."



On Air Parking partners with licensed parking facilities across the country, selling their inventory unbranded for an affordable price. Similar to travel deals website Hotwire, travelers and motorists only find out the exact address of the parking facility after making a purchase.



The company first sold NYC parking at Lenox Hill for $9.99 per day. This year the company has expanded its offerings, with deals for Hudson Yards, Times Square, and Pennsylvania Station, among others, starting at $14.99 per day. The deals may be cancelled any time for free.



To purchase cheap New York parking, visit On Air Parking's city parking deals page.



About On Air Parking

