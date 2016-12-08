San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/08/2016 --Noson Inc. has launched their Top Airport Parking service for Pittsburgh International Airport just in time for the holidays! With the cheap rate of $3.99 a day, anyone can afford to park their vehicle near the airport while they travel this holiday season. Simply visit their website, airportparking.top, purchase parking for the dates you're traveling, and you'll be emailed your match of a professional Pittsburgh airport parking company for $3.99 a day.



Top Airport Parking is able to negotiate such great rates because the travelers don't know where they'll be parking until 10 minutes after they make the online purchase. Below is how it works.



First, you visit the Pittsburgh airport parking page on the Top Airport Parking website. From there, you'll be shown information about the parking facilities you may be paired with including: shuttle frequency, distance to the airport, cancellation policy, ratings, and type of parking. Free shuttles and cancellations are included with all reservations. If the information looks good, you'll provide your travel information to the website before finally checking out and purchasing your reservation online. Once you check out you'll instantly be emailed a receipt while the company's AI system pairs you with a parking facility. Within 10 minutes you'll receive an email with your location, dates, reservation number and full instructions! When you show up to the parking facility, all you'll need is the email on your phone or printed out, and your car will be parked in no time!



CEO and Co-Founder of NOSON Inc., Patrick Murray said, "working on a deal in Pittsburgh has been very special to me. As a native of Pittsburgh it feels really great to be able to negotiate such a great rate for my hometown." Murray goes on to say, "hopefully (this) gives the people of Pittsburgh the luxury of parking their vehicle near the (Pittsburgh) airport while they're traveling for the holidays instead of asking friends or family to drop them off."



Since the holidays are a busy time for airports, it's advised to make sure to leave extra time to get from the parking facility to the airport. It's also suggested to purchase your parking reservations in the next week to avoid sold out airport parking facilities.