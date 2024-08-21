Maple Shade, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/21/2024 --Check Out Goodwill's Latest Blog on 6 Sustainable Summer Ideas



Summer has arrived, bringing with it the perfect opportunity to update your wardrobe and home decor on a budget. Goodwill Industries of Southern New Jersey & Philadelphia is excited to share six sustainable summer ideas that are not only easy on the wallet but also contribute to job training programs and career services for those in need in the local community.



Six Sustainable Summer Ideas at Goodwill:

Repurpose Glass Jars for Pickling Discover glass jars and containers at Goodwill and repurpose them for storing your favorite vegetables like radishes, cucumbers, and carrots. These jars make thoughtful gifts or personal treats, and can be used over and over again!



Revitalize Old Furniture Give old furniture a new lease on life by painting or refinishing. This creative project refreshes your space while giving old items a brand new life.



Repurpose Containers for Toiletries Instead of buying new containers for storing toiletries and beauty products, consider reusing a basket or other type of container you found at Goodwill. It's a great way to reduce waste and organize your household.



Upgrade Your Denim Customize your summer look by incorporating stitch designs onto the back pockets of your jeans or other clothing items. From fanciful floral patterns to neo-chic accents, this DIY project is the perfect way to update your fashion.



Embrace Faux Flowers Create one-of-a-kind centerpieces or add a touch of greenery to your home with high-quality faux flowers from Goodwill. Artificial flowers are a practical,allergy-friendly, and long-lasting choice for any home.



Thrift for the Latest Trends Stay ahead of the fashion curve by thrift shopping for this season's hottest trends. From colorful prints to soft pastels, there's something for everyone to find at your local Goodwill store.



Make a Positive Impact

This summer, make sure to refresh your home and your look while also making a difference in your community and for the environment. At Goodwill, sustainable shopping is about more than just finding the best price; it's about transforming everyday items into treasures and giving back to those that need help the most.



To find out how you can get involved, please visit their blog; Sustainable Summer Ideas at Goodwill. If you're interested in making a financial or material donation, make sure to contact Goodwill today.



About Goodwill Industries of Southern New Jersey & Philadelphia

Founded in 1948, Goodwill Industries of Southern NJ & Philadelphia is a nonprofit, community-based organization. Its mission is to provide job training programs, and career services that help local residents with disabilities and disadvantages get to work. All programs are funded by the mass collection and resale of donated items. For more information on Goodwill, please call 856/439-0200 or visit www.goodwillnj.org.