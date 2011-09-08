Louisville, KY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/08/2011 --Check writing software offers business users numerous advantages over pre-printed checks. From saving time and money, to increasing security and convenience, a personalized check with company logo is also a good marketing tool to get brand in market place. Halfpricesoft.com (http://www.halfpricesoft.com), the small business software provider, gives buyers a new way to get the check writer software for FREE by partnering with TrialPay. Buyers can now get single-user version ezCheckPrinting software and Laser Blank Computer Check Paper for Free when they try or buy an offer from one of TrialPay's 2,000 blue-chip advertisers.



"Cutting cost is important for any business during downturn. Through our partnership with TrialPay, consumers can get their favorite check writer software for free and get something else they want in the process," said Dr Ge, the founder of halfpricesoft.com. "It's a remarkable way to treat our customers to free software, while ensuring that the software's copyrights are properly obtained."



Priced at $29 (FREE through online special offer), this check printing software is affordable for any business. With ezCheckPrinting software, customers can print or write on standard size checks or on 8 ½ x 11-inch check paper with check-on-top, check-in-middle, check-at-bottom and 3-per-page formats. The new 2011 version is more user-friendly and allows users customize check layouts, set-up and print checks quickly, and eliminates need for expensive pre-printed checks. And the new blank check printing and importing feature make it even easier to work with ezPaycheck Payroll Software, Quicken, QuickBooks, Peachtree or other software.



This cheque software is available for free download at http://www.halfpricesoft.com/check_printing_software_download.asp. Other main features of this check writing software include:



- 3-Per-Page, Check on Top, Check in Middle, and Check on Bottom options.

- Print checks from blank computer check paper with pre-printed checks.

- Print pre-printed blank checks to fill in manually at a later time or to use with other software such as ezPaycheck, Quicken, QuickBooks and Microsoft Money.

- Quick import and export feature

- Unlimited accounts and unlimited check printing



ezCheckPrinting check writer makes writing checks and paying bills fast, efficient and inexpensive. Intuitive interface guides users to customize and print checks with point-and-click ease.



About halfpricesoft.com

Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software, including payroll software, employee attendance tracking software, check printing software, W2/1009 software, and barcode generating software. Today Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of users and help small business owners simplify their payroll processing and business management.