CheckPlus Simplifies Payment Processing for Assisting Living Facilities

Doral, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/10/2012 --There has been an increase in construction of communities that house and support assisting living facilities primarily in response to the aging of America and specifically the baby boomers born between 1946 and 1964. According to BizJournal, many communities were at 96-100% capacity over the past three years. Ideas about elder care have evolved. Gone are the days when nursing homes represented the only care option. Assisted living facilities today focus on transitional living, real lifestyle options and smart technology.



These facilities are in need to process many payments including bill payments to maintain property, payroll for the staff employed in the communities, medical bills, other costs associated with supporting community and people residing there. Printech Global is the secure payment solutions company that has developed a software solution CheckPlus to assist organizations in processing multiple payments efficiently. Organizations can now generate secure, high quality, signed checks using blank security check stock and MICR laser printers, as well as ACH payments to increase efficiency, reduce costs and errors.



Assisted living facilities can significantly reduce time and cost associated with payment processing and devote more time to improve communities. The majority of organizations have multiple locations and require remote printing. Blank check stock that can also be supplied by Printech Global can be used to print checks from multiple bank accounts, multiple locations even multiple currencies. Check signing software allows the opportunity to easily and securely apply signatures with specified business rules to secure payments (checks) or any document. Signatures are stored in an encrypted format and protected with password security that significantly reduces check fraud.



CheckPlus easily integrates with existing accounting systems and insurance claims systems, including SAP, Netsuite, JD Edwards, Great Plains, PeopleSoft, Oracle Financials, Oracle Hyperion, CMS, BAAN, Lawson, CAPSIL Life Insurance, Insure90 General Insurance, Plexis Medical Claims Insurance, QuickBooks, PeachTree, and many others regardless of the platform they run on.



We are committed to working towards simplifying the payment process for the assisted living facilities so that people who service the aging population can concentrate on the best service that they provide to the seniors.