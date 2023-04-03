Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/03/2023 --Over the past quarter of a century, Amazing Spaces® has been revolutionizing the storage industry with their innovative and cutting-edge storage solutions. As the company prepares to open its 7th location, it is clear this newest property will break the conception for self storage, wine storage, overall storage amenities, and security. Because of this, the Amazing Spaces Greenway ~ River Oaks ~ Upper Kirby property will undoubtedly become the centerpiece of an already remarkable portfolio.



While the grand opening of this show-stopping property is reason in itself to celebrate, 2023 marks a significant milestone in the Amazing Spaces company history: 25 years in business. To mark these momentous occasions and express gratitude for the community's unwavering support, Amazing Spaces has announced an unprecedented giveaway: free storage for a lifetime! Yes, you read that right – one lucky winner will receive lifetime access to an Amazing Spaces storage unit at one of the company's stunning properties.



Aiming to create remarkable experiences, the company's storage properties are designed to evoke the warmth and comfort of a ski lodge rather than the traditional storage experience. Every Amazing Spaces property boasts unparalleled security, including 24/7 security, security alarms on every storage space, limited property access, and digitally recording security cameras. To top it off, Amazing Spaces offers unbeatable storage amenities with every rental, including a beautiful reception area, complimentary conference room, and package acceptance service.



It's not just security and amazing amenities that make Amazing Spaces unique. The company's exceptional customer service and attention to detail have earned them a reputation as one of the best storage companies in the area. Recently voted http://www.releasewire.com/press-releases/amazing-spacesr-celebrates-being-voted-best-of-the-woodlands-in-self-storage-for-fourteen-consecutive-years-1371505.htm class="extlink" target="_blank" rel="nofollow noopener" title=""Best of The Woodlands" in storage" href="http://www.releasewire.com/press-releases/amazing-spacesr-celebrates-being-voted-best-of-the-woodlands-in-self-storage-for-fourteen-consecutive-years-">"Best of The Woodlands" in storage for the 14th straight year, the company values creating a remarkable experience for every client. Amazing Spaces offers a large variety of self storage solutions, including unique wine storage vaults, designed by a team of wine preservation experts.



"We are very excited for everyone to discover the amazing differences at our Greenway ~ River Oaks ~ Upper Kirby property and are truly grateful for the continued support of our amazing communities we have served throughout the Houston area for the past 25 years," shares Kathy Tautenhahn, President of Amazing Spaces, "this giveaway is our way to celebrate these milestones and thank everyone who has contributed to our success since we opened our doors in 1998. We look forward to serving this community for many more years to come!"



Those interested in entering this once-in-a-lifetime giveaway simply need to complete an entry on the company's website, AmazingSpaces.com/Giveaway . The winner will be randomly selected at the grand opening celebration of the company's newest property, Amazing Spaces Greenway ~ River Oaks ~ Upper Kirby. Follow Amazing Spaces on Facebook , Twitter, Instagram , and LinkedInto stay informed on contest information and grand opening party details.