Chef Jacques Announces the Exciting Release of Premium Quality Stainless Steel Kitchen Shears a Perfect Choice for a Well Stocked Kitchen

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/30/2016 --Both professional chefs and home cooking enthusiasts alike agree – having high quality kitchen scissors is a must for a kitchen. The new kitchenware company by Chef Jacques certainly agrees, recently announcing the launch of their remarkable first product, Chef Jacques Premium Quality Stainless Steel Kitchen Shears, expertly designed to over all requirements for the kitchen tool without fail. Shoppers couldn't be more pleased with the news.



"We are very excited about the launch of our new product," commented a spokesperson from the company. "We put a great deal of thought into creating the best possible kitchen shears and we feel like this was accomplished here completely. Our mission is to exceed even the highest customer expectations, while still delivering value when it comes to our price points."



According to Chef Jacques the new kitchen shears feature a number of benefits over less well constructed brands. Some highlights include: the sharpness of the stainless steel blade which is quite easy to maintain; the large size of the kitchen shears adding to the number of functions they are appropriate for; specially designed black grip handles for extra comfort; and a safer ambidextrous design that can be used by both the right and left handed.



The kitchen scissors are heavy duty and multi-functional (they can be used as a bottle opener, nut cracker and a fish scale remover).



Every kitchen shear sold is backed by a complete satisfaction guarantee and lifetime warranty, two things that illustrate Chef Jacques confidence in their product.



For a limited time only the Chef Jacques Premium Quality Stainless Steel Kitchen Shears are available at a very deeply discounted sale price at Amazon.com.



Early customer feedback for the product has been very positive.



Elaine M., from Boston, recently said, "I'm completely in love with my new Chef Jacques Kitchen Shears. My last pair from some other company broke in half in my hand and I vowed I would go with better quality this time. I'm so glad I did. These deserve a very wholehearted five stars and full recommendation!"



For more information be sure to visit https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01LADV9LE



About Premium Quality Stainless Steel Kitchen Shears

Chef Jacques Premium Stainless Steel Kitchen Shears - Award Winning Heavy Duty Multi Function Kitchen Scissors - Large Super Sharp with Soft Grip Handles (Black) - eBook Included.