Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/12/2021 --ChefsTemp launches its premiere product – the Finaltouch X10 digital meat thermometer. The world's top gourmet chefs have long known that the only way to get mouth-watering meat straight off the grill is to carefully control the temperature using a highly precise and accurate digital meat thermometer. Now, the state-of-the-art meat thermometer that celebrity chefs use is available to all chefs alike, and it's the quickest and most rewarding way to level up any chefs grill skills and get the perfect BBQ sizzle.



Cooks love its intuitive, user-friendly, and durable design - because high-quality cooking tech should be built to deliver results, and built to last. And with highly accurate measurements within seconds, chefs will immediately have an easier time getting their meat at exactly the temperature they want. The ChefsTemp Finaltouch X10 digital meat thermometer comes with the same features prized in high-end kitchens worldwide. With its ever-bright backlight, it's easy to read when you need to make quick decisions. It measures internal meat temperatures at high accuracy, so all Chefs can easily eliminate any guesswork, cook with greater precision, and get your meat to exactly the right temperature. It takes readings in 2-3 seconds, so Chefs can be sure they're hitting that juicy sweet spot without losing precious time. Its magnetic backing means it's ready whenever and wherever you need it, and its long battery life means it'll get you through grilling season with no fuss. And it's waterproof up to a meter deep, making it easy to clean and ready for any cooking challenge.



ChefsTemp is using technology to democratize great cooking. It is ChefsTemp mission to make sure amateur Chefs have access to the same equipment the pros use, because there's no reason all Chefs shouldn't have all the cooking tools needed to delight hungry guests. The Finaltouch X10 was designed for high-end professional gourmet chefs, but now the secret is out. This highly accurate digital meat thermometer is now available to all chefs, BBQ connoisseurs, and kitchen kings and queens around the world.



The Finaltouch X10 meat thermometer is the flagship product for ChefsTemp, a company dedicated to helping Chefs at all skill levels make mouth-watering meals by giving them access to the same high-end tools used by the world's top chefs. And there's a lot more to come, with lots of new tools and resources on the way.



About ChefsTemp

With a whole new suite of state-of-the-art cooking-companion products currently in development, ChefsTemp plans to level up all Chef's grilling game. ChefsTemp focus is on making the best, most precise cutting-edge technology easy to use at any level of expertise or training. ChefsTemp will soon introduce specialized tools for cooking in the kitchen, over the grill, in your backyard, or anywhere you cook and prepare your food. ChefsTemp wants you to delight yourself and hungry guests everywhere with delicious food, and ChefsTemp gives all Chefs the technological capabilities they need to make it happen.



For additional information, visit www.ChefsTemp.com or email info@chefstemp.com.