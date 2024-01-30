ChemCeed Achieves ISO 9001:2015 Recertification, Demonstrating Commitment to Quality

Chippewa Falls, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/30/2024 --ISO 9001:2015 is an internationally recognized standard that sets out the criteria for a quality management system. This certification is a testament to ChemCeed's commitment to consistently providing products and services that meet or exceed customer expectations while continuously improving internal processes.

Undergoing a rigorous audit process, ChemCeed demonstrated adherence to the ISO 9001:2015 requirements in areas such as customer focus, leadership, engagement of people, process approach, improvement, evidence-based decision making, and relationship management.



Dana Brilla, the Director of Operations & Marketing at ChemCeed, expressed her enthusiasm about the recertification, stating, "Achieving ISO 9001:2015 recertification really underscores our unwavering commitment to delivering high-quality products and services to our valued customers. This achievement reflects the hard work and dedication of our entire team in upholding the highest standards of excellence in every aspect of our operations."



ChemCeed places a strong emphasis on quality control, and the ISO 9001:2015 recertification reinforces its position as a trusted partner in the chemical distribution industry. Customers can have confidence in ChemCeed's ability to consistently meet their needs and expectations while adhering to the globally recognized quality management standards.



As ChemCeed continues to grow and evolve, maintaining ISO 9001:2015 certification remains a cornerstone of its commitment to quality, customer satisfaction, and continuous improvement.



About ChemCeed

ChemCeed is a premier chemical distribution company dedicated to providing high-quality products and services to a diverse range of industries. With a commitment to excellence and a focus on customer satisfaction, ChemCeed continues to be a trusted partner for businesses seeking reliable chemical solutions.