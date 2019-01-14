ChemCeed Announces Certification to ISO 9001:2015 Standards

Chippewa Falls, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/14/2019 --ChemCeed, a Chippewa Falls, WI company, has achieved certification to ISO 9001:2015 Standards as of December 19th, 2018. The company has previously been certified under the Responsible Distribution environmental, health, safety & security program since 2016, and the addition of ISO 9001:2015 standards further represents ChemCeed's commitment to customer satisfaction.



"Certification under the ISO 9001:2015 Standards was a natural step for ChemCeed and aligns well with our customer-centered company culture," said ChemCeed's Director of Operations and Marketing, Dana Brilla, "I believe this certification will give our customers an additional piece of mind about what kind of service they can expect from ChemCeed."



ISO 9001:2015 is an internationally recognized standard that specifies requirements for a quality management system (QMS) which promotes the ability to consistently provide products and services that meet customer and regulatory requirements. The standard is designed to improve customer satisfaction through a focus on refining processes, risk-management, and continual improvement.