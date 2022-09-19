ChemCeed Announces Internal Promotions

Chippewa Falls, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/19/2022 --ChemCeed is pleased to announce the following internal promotions for September 2022.



Alyssa Michaels has been promoted to the role of Operations & Compliance Manager. She will oversee the operations team, which is responsible for order processing, logistics, and customer service. Alyssa will also manage all areas of compliance, including safety and regulatory matters. She is an expert in improving efficiencies, process development, training, and compliance.

Alyssa came to ChemCeed in 2017 after completing her degree from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire in Business Management – Entrepreneurship.



Following several years of dedicated service to our sales team, ChemCeed is pleased to announce that Tom Allred has been promoted to National Sales Manager. A graduate of Michigan State University, Tom has many years of experience in sales, purchasing, marketing, and advertising. As National Sales Manager, Tom brings his vast expertise to a leadership role, overseeing the ChemCeed sales department.

Both Alyssa and Tom exemplify the ChemCeed core values of service, quality, and integrity and will bring positive, productive leadership to their new roles.



About ChemCeed LLC

ChemCeed is a full-service, woman-owned, and minority-owned worldwide chemical supplier of chemical raw materials, such as specialty esters and plasticizers, pigments, and corrosion inhibitors. ChemCeed works as a partner in various company's supply chains and offers full support from the R&D phases of formulation to the production of the final product.