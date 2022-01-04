ChemCeed Announces Its Continued Certification to ISO 9001:2015 Standards

Chippewa Falls, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/04/2022 --ChemCeed, a Chippewa Falls, WI company, first achieved certification to ISO 9001:2015 Standards in 2019, and recently passed a third-party audit recertification audit extending the certification until the year 2025. The company is also certified under the Responsible Distribution environmental, health, safety & security program and has been since 2016. ChemCeed believes the two quality systems enhance the company's firm commitment to customer satisfaction and product stewardship.



"ChemCeed has always had a customer-centered company culture, and our commitment to the ISO 9001:2015 Standards is a great way to exemplify this," said ChemCeed's Director of Operations and Marketing, Dana Brilla.



ISO 9001:2015 is an internationally recognized standard that specifies requirements for a quality management system (QMS) which promotes the ability to consistently provide products and services that meet customer and regulatory requirements. The standard is designed to improve customer satisfaction through a focus on refining processes, risk-management, and continual improvement.



About ChemCeed LLC

ChemCeed LLC is a woman-owned, minority-owned chemical and raw material supply company headquartered in Chippewa Falls, WI with a worldwide distribution network. ChemCeed offers a reliable supply of quality chemicals from stocking points throughout the country and focuses on building strong relationships with its customers through excellent personal customer service and uniquely tailored solutions that ensure customer satisfaction.