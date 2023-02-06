ChemCeed Attending AFPM 2023 International Petrochemical Conference

Chippewa Falls, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/06/2023 --ChemCeed, a worldwide chemical distribution company, will be attending the AFPM International Petrochemical Conference in San Antonio, Texas from March 19 to March 21, 2023. The conference is tailored specifically for the petrochemical industry, and will feature training and education on key political, economic, and environmental issues.



About ChemCeed LLC

ChemCeed is a full-service, woman-owned and minority-owned worldwide chemical supplier of chemical raw materials, such as specialty esters and plasticizers, pigments, and corrosion inhibitors. ChemCeed works as a partner in various company's supply chains and offers full support from the R&D phases of formulation to the production of the final product



To learn more about ChemCeed, visit their website.



https://www.chemceed.com

1-715-726-2300