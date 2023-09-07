ChemCeed Attending Vinyltec 2023 in Akron, OH

Chippewa Falls, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/07/2023 --ChemCeed will be exhibiting at the SPE VinylTec Conference 2023 in Akron, Ohio on October 10-12, 2023. ChemCeed would like to invite all attendees to stop by to discuss the many products ChemCeed offers in the plastic industry. ChemCeed will showcase its full line of plasticizers for flexible vinyl, from general purpose plasticizers to specialty plasticizers. In addition to plasticizers, ChemCeed also distributes pigments, fillers, stabilizers, and other specialty chemicals.



ChemCeed is excited to bring to the exhibit a highlight on the newest addition to our plasticizer line, Di-isopentyl Terephthalate (DPT). DPT is an innovative new non-phthalate, fast fuser with a very low SVOC (semi-volatile organic compounds) content. It is particularly efficient in combination with other general non-phthalates plasticizers for PVC plastisol applications and dry blends. This addition to ChemCeed's line further complements other non-phthalate offering such as FlexCeed 1400 and FlexCeed 1700.



About the SPE VinylTec Conference 2023

The VinylTec Conference is hosted by the Society of Plastics Engineers (SPE) and is an exciting 3-day event. It provides a 1-day pre-conference PVC compounding workshop to help train technical and sales professionals the fundamental aspects of PVC compounding requirements encountered by vinyl manufacturers, formulators and end-users.



About ChemCeed LLC

ChemCeed LLC is a woman-owned, minority-owned chemical and raw material supply company headquartered in Chippewa Falls, WI with a worldwide distribution network. ChemCeed offers a reliable supply of quality chemicals from stocking points throughout the country and focuses on building strong relationships with its customers through excellent personal customer service and uniquely tailored solutions that ensure customer satisfaction. For more information on ChemCeed, please visit www.chemceed.com.