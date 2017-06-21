ChemCeed Attends WBENC National Conference and Business Fair 2017

Chippewa Falls, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/21/2017 --ChemCeed President Marimel Enderes and Vice President Rolly Enderes will be attending the WBENC National Conference & Business Fair held June 20-22, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.



The National Conference & Business Fair is the largest conference of its kind for women business owners in the U.S. The event is attended by senior executives and procurement representatives from many Fortune 500 and the U.S. Government; and select partner organizations whose missions' align with WBENC's vision of expanding women's business opportunities in the marketplace.



The event will feature networking sessions, keynote speakers, panel discussions, workshops, and a Business Fair. ChemCeed will also be participating in pre-scheduled 1:1 MatchMaker meetings.



About ChemCeed

ChemCeed is a full service woman-owned and minority-owned worldwide chemical supplier of chemical raw materials such as specialty esters and plasticizers, corrosion inhibitors, and other fine chemicals. ChemCeed works as a partner in various company's supply chains and offers full support from the R&D phases of formulation to the production of the final product.



