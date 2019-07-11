ChemCeed Celebrates Its 10th Anniversary

Chippewa Falls, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/11/2019 --ChemCeed announced its 10th anniversary as a worldwide chemical distribution company this August.



ChemCeed is a full-service woman-owned and minority-owned supplier of chemical raw materials such as plasticizers, specialty esters, base oils, and corrosion inhibitors. Founded by Marimel and Rolly Enderes, of Chippewa Falls, WI, ChemCeed is also family-owned. Since its inception in 2009, ChemCeed has grown its number of employees, acquired its own warehouse location, and became certified as a Responsible Distributor and an ISO 9001:2015 Company.



"We could not have made it these 10 years without the deep relationships we have developed with our customers, principles, vendors, and all our supporters. We are particularly proud of the work the ChemCeed staff has put into helping develop these relationships. We are appreciative of all the contributions so many have given the last 10 years. Thank you all for your continued support," said Marimel and Rolly Enderes, President and Vice-President of ChemCeed.



The company will be celebrating this milestone with a party for customers, suppliers, and friends. The party will be held August 3, 2019 beginning at 5PM at Bye The Willow in Chippewa Falls, WI. Please RSVP to inquiry@chemceed.com if you would like to attend.



To learn more about ChemCeed, visit their website.



About ChemCeed LLC

ChemCeed LLC is a woman-owned, minority-owned chemical and raw material supply company headquartered in Chippewa Falls, WI with a worldwide distribution network. ChemCeed offers a reliable supply of quality chemicals from stocking points throughout the country and focuses on building strong relationships with its customers through excellent personal customer service and uniquely tailored solutions that ensure customer satisfaction.



Join ChemCeed on Social Media



Twitter: https://twitter.com/chemceed

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/chemceed

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ChemCeed