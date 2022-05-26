ChemCeed Groundbreaking Ceremony for Chippewa Falls Expansion

Chippewa Falls, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/26/2022 --ChemCeed, a worldwide chemical distribution company, is pleased to announce the groundbreaking for their building expansion in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, to be held on Thursday, June 2, 2022 at 12:00PM. The groundbreaking will initiate phase 1 of the expansion, which will begin with additional office space. Phase 2, a warehouse expansion, is planned to begin next year.



The event will be attended by Congressman Ron Kind (WI). Also attending the event will be representatives from the City of Chippewa Falls, Chippewa County, the Chippewa County Economic Development Center, and the Chippewa Falls Chamber of Commerce as well as Marawood Construction. All stakeholders and community members are also invited to attend the event. Refreshments will be served.



About ChemCeed LLC

ChemCeed LLC is a full-service, woman-owned and minority-owned worldwide chemical supplier of chemical raw materials, such as specialty esters and plasticizers, pigments, and corrosion inhibitors. ChemCeed offers a reliable supply of quality chemicals from stocking points throughout the country and focuses on building strong relationships with its customers through excellent personal customer service and uniquely tailored solutions that ensure customer satisfaction.



If you would like more information, please contact Dana Brilla at 715-726-2300 or visit www.chemceed.com