Chemceed Hires New National Sales Representative

Chippewa Falls, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/05/2019 --ChemCeed LLC is expanding its sales force and would like to welcome a new member to our sales team. With this new addition, ChemCeed hopes to improve our reach while maintaining our high level of personalized customer service.



Thomas Allred has been hired as a national sales representative for ChemCeed. Tom studied advertising at Michigan State University and he graduated in 2013. Tom brings with him a background in sales, marketing, and media buying. He will be responsible for managing customer accounts and building relationships.



For more information on career opportunities at ChemCeed, please visit our website: http://www.chemceed.com/careers/