ChemCeed Hires Shannon Beranek as New National Sales Representative

Chippewa Falls, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/19/2022 --ChemCeed LLC is expanding its sales force and would like to welcome a new member to our sales team. With this new addition, ChemCeed hopes to improve our reach while maintaining our high level of personalized customer service.



Shannon Beranek has been hired as a National Sales Representative for ChemCeed. Shannon is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire and has a background in education. She brings a tremendous amount of positivity and enthusiasm to the ChemCeed team and will be responsible for managing customer accounts and building relationships.



For more information on career opportunities at ChemCeed, please visit our website: http://www.chemceed.com/careers/



About ChemCeed LLC

ChemCeed LLC is a full-service, woman-owned and minority-owned worldwide chemical supplier of chemical raw materials, such as specialty esters and plasticizers, pigments, and corrosion inhibitors. ChemCeed offers a reliable supply of quality chemicals from stocking points throughout the country and focuses on building strong relationships with its customers through excellent personal customer service and uniquely tailored solutions that ensure customer satisfaction.