ChemCeed Launches New Titanate Catalyst Product Line, Expanding Its Range of Specialty Chemical Solutions

Chippewa Falls, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/15/2023 --ChemCeed, a leading provider of specialty chemicals, proudly announces the launch of its new Titanate Catalyst product line, designed to deliver exceptional performance and versatility across various industrial applications. This expansion further strengthens ChemCeed's commitment to providing innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of its customers.



The new Titanate Catalyst product line from ChemCeed further complements ChemCeed's existing line of products for the CASE industry. These catalysts are excellent catalysts for esterification, transesterification, and ziegler-natta reactions. The products in this line include Tetra iso propyl titanate (TIPT), Tetra n butyl titanate (TNBT), Tetra 2-Ethyl Hexyl Titanate (TEHT), Polybutyl Titanate (PBT), BB 1001 titanium butyl phosphate. These organometallic chemistries find applications in a wide variety of industries such as adhesion promotion for printing inks, cross-linking for paints, coatings, adhesives, and sealants in addition to catalyzing polymerization and esterification/transesterification reactions.



"With the launch of our new Titanate Catalyst product line, we are excited to bring cutting-edge solutions to our customers," said Marimel Enderes, President of ChemCeed.



ChemCeed's dedicated team of sales representatives is readily available to provide technical support, application guidance, and customization options to meet specific customer requirements. By collaborating closely with customers, ChemCeed aims to deliver tailored solutions that address unique challenges and drive success in their respective industries.



For more information about ChemCeed's Titanate Catalyst product line or to inquire about the company's full range of specialty chemicals, please visit www.chemceed.com