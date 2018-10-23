ChemCeed Now Offering Non-Phthalate Plasticizer ELATUR CH

Chippewa Falls, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/23/2018 --ChemCeed is pleased to introduce the addition of ELATUR® CH to its product line. ELATUR® CH is a non-phthalate plasticizer that is well suited for PVC applications including flooring, wall coverings, films, hoses, adhesives and sealants. It is non-toxic and SVOC free, making it a prime choice for applications where PVC comes in close human contact. Its performance properties are excellent for both thermoplastic and plastisol applications in terms of cold flexibility, rheological properties, hydrolytic stability, migration, and UV stability.



The addition of ELATUR® CH to ChemCeed's product line well complements the full line of plasticizers for flexible PVC that ChemCeed offers. ChemCeed offers a complete line of plasticizers from general purpose to specialty in a variety of packaging size options, serving manufactures small to large.



For more information or product specifications, visit the product information page on our website: ELATUR® CH Sales Specifications



About ChemCeed LLC

ChemCeed LLC is a woman-owned, minority-owned chemical and raw material supply company headquartered in Chippewa Falls, WI with a worldwide distribution network. ChemCeed offers a reliable supply of quality chemicals from stocking points throughout the country and focuses on building strong relationships with its customers through excellent personal customer service and uniquely tailored solutions that ensure customer satisfaction.